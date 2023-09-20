Ex-Cowboys Running Back in Talks With Ravens: Report

Running back Ronald Jones may have found a new home days after being released by the Dallas Cowboys. Jones is one of three running backs working out for the Ravens. Baltimore is looking for reinforcements at the position after the team’s RB1 J.K. Dobbins sustained a season-ending torn Achilles injury.

“Ravens are taking a look at some veteran RBs today. Along with Kenyan Drake, Ronald Jones and James Robinson are in for workouts, per sources,” The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec tweeted on September 20, 2023.

The Cowboys signed Jones to a one-year, $1.2 million contract last offseason but Dallas opted to release the running back before ever playing a game for the team. Jones was suspended for two games, and the Cowboys cut Jones after the rusher served his punishment rather than having the playmaker as part of the 53-man roster.

The Dallas Cowboys May Not Have a Chance to Re-Sign Ronald Jones II

A few steps remain for Jones to move from a workout to being signed by Baltimore, especially given the running back is competing against other free agents for a contract. If Jones signs with the Ravens, this obviously takes returning to Dallas on a practice squad deal off the table.

“I had a thought earlier today that I shared with @NickHarrisDC over lunch, prior to the release by the Cowboys,” Walker tweeted on September 18. “Instead of moving someone to add him to the 53, release him and add him to the practice squad.

“There’s a vacant seat there alongside Malik Davis. More RB depth. 🤔”

The Dallas Cowboys Opted to Lean on Rico Dowdle & Deuce Vaughn Behind Tony Pollard

Jones was never able to gain momentum after arriving in Dallas with injuries and the suspension defining his short stint with the Cowboys. Dallas opted to name Rico Dowdle as the RB2 and rookie Deuce Vaughn is also involved in the offense. The Cowboys have had no issues making Tony Pollard a full workhorse back during the first two games of the season.

“Mike McCarthy has ensured Tony Pollard, Rico Dowdle and rookie Deuce Vaughn have all had roles and been involved,” ESPN’s Ed Werder detailed on Twitter following Jones’ release. “He’s clearly satisfied as veteran RB Ronald Jones was released upon completing his 2-game suspension.”

Dallas Cowboys Playmaker Tony Pollard Has 48 Touches Through 2 Games

This offseason, head coach Mike McCarthy alluded to using a committee approach in replacing Ezekiel Elliott. Yet, Pollard already has 48 touches in the first two games as the Cowboys have not exactly eased him into the lead running back role.

“No, I don’t look at them trying to fill Zeke’s role,” McCarthy told reporters on July 25. “I mean, Zeke’s a special football player. He’s a primary ball distribution focal point for us long before I got here and definitely the last three years.

“So, how those opportunities are distributed, we’ll answer that as we get into the games. This is not a ‘this guy gets Zeke’s touches.’ That’s not the format. It’s really [a question of] how are we going to utilize the whole perimeter group.”