Cowboys Send Message on Playmaker Amid Free Agency Rumors

The Dallas Cowboys face plenty of decisions this offseason, but one of the major positions of focus will be at running back. Tony Pollard is one of several key Cowboys free agents, and his Pro Bowl nomination is likely to continue driving up the price for his next contract. The Dallas running back revealed a conversation he had with owner Jerry Jones who noted that “he’s looking forward to our future” after the Pro Bowl announcement.

“He was just saying how proud he is of me,” Pollard told The Atheltic’s Jon Machota for a December 23, 2022 story. “How it’s something I deserved, that I worked for, and how he’s looking forward to our future.”

Jones’ words should be taken with a grain of salt as the Cowboys owner has hinted at several deals that did not come to fruition this season. Prior to the trade deadline, Jones teased a potential deal, but the Cowboys opted mostly to remain quiet.

Most recently, Jones told USA Today’s Jarrett Bell that “Odell’s going to join us.” Days later, Jones backtracked on his statement about Beckham signing with the Cowboys.

Pollard Is Projected to Land a $24.8 Million Contract

Pollard has already posted career highs with 177 carries for 969 yards and nine touchdowns through the first 14 games. The playmaker also notched 33 receptions for 310 yards and three touchdowns. It remains to be seen what Pollard will command on the open market, but the running back is assuredly headed for a massive raise from his four-year, $3.1 million contract.

The financial value for NFL running backs has declined over the last decade, but Pollard sharing the backfield with Ezekiel Elliott has decreased the punishment the Pro Bowler received during his first contract. Spotrac projects Pollard’s market value to be a three-year, $24.8 million contract which would give the running back an average annual salary of $8.2 million.

Could the Cowboys Cut Zeke This Offseason?

The challenge the Cowboys have in attempting to retain Pollard is the team is already committing a regrettable amount of money to Elliott. The star’s $90 million contract still has an additional four seasons remaining and the rusher is slated to have a $10.9 million salary for 2023.

This has prompted some speculation that Dallas could look to move on from Elliott after this season. According to Spotrac, the Cowboys have an out in Elliott’s deal this offseason but would still take an $11.8 million dead cap hit by releasing Elliott. The Cowboys could also discuss restructuring Elliott’s contract given it is unlikely the running back would land a similar financial deal if he was to hit the open market after being released.

A third more affordable option would be for the Cowboys to release Elliott and let Pollard walk in free agency. Dallas would then look to address the position on the first two days of the draft.



Elliott: ‘Our Offense Is Better When [Pollard Gets] His Touches’

Given Elliott’s dead cap hit, the Cowboys may be wiser to attempt to restructure the star’s contract with hopes of using the additional money to re-sign Pollard to a long-term deal. Elliott believes that the Cowboys offense is better off with Pollard sharing the backfield.

“TP, his ability, it speaks for itself,” Elliott told NBC Sports’ Michael Smith during a December 2 interview. “You see he’s definitely one of the best football players on this team, and you got to have your best football players on a team on the field.

“And so, I just truly believe that our team is better, our offense is better when he’s getting his touches. He’s gotta touch that football just because he’s so explosive. He could do so much with the ball, you gotta put it in his hands.”