Cowboys a Landing Spot for QB in ‘Colin Kaepernick Mold,’ Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys are being mentioned as a possible landing spot for ex-Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond. The former Texas A&M standout was one of the intriguing roster cuts made by the Vikings.

The Cowboys turned heads by releasing both Will Grier and Cooper Rush leaving Dak Prescott as the lone quarterback on the roster. Dallas is expected to attempt to bring back at least one of these quarterbacks, but could the team make a run at Mond? Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger labeled the Cowboys, Lions and Giants as the top possible landing spots for Mond.

The Vikings selected Mond with the No. 66 pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. Mond played just one game during his rookie season completing two-of-three passes.

Coming Out of TAMU, Mond Drew Comparisons to Kaepernick

Heading into the draft, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler had Mond as his No. 8 ranked quarterback prospect. Brugler compared Mond to Colin Kaepernick while adding there were question marks surrounding his accuracy, timing and decision-making.

“Mond has impressive highlights with his ability to rip off beautiful throws downfield or extend plays with his legs,” Brugler wrote in his pre-draft guide. “However, his lowlights are red flags, staying laser-locked on his targets and struggling to pick up pressures.

“Overall, Mond is in the Colin Kaepernick mold with his lean, angular frame, strong arm and long-striding athleticism, but his ball placement, timing and decision-making lack consistency. His natural tools will push him up several draft boards.”

Mond Threw for 9,661 Yards, 71 Touchdowns & 27 Interceptions at Texas A&M

Mond’s best collegiate season came in 2018 when the quarterback threw for 3,107 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing 57.3% of his passes. The quarterback also added 474 rushing yards and seven TDs on the ground. Coming out of College Station, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein also compared Mond to Kaepernick.

“Quarterback with dual-threat physical tools who has grown and matured into a role as a confident game manager,” Zierlein wrote prior to the 2021 draft. “The Aggies’ offense asked too much of Mond in the past, which led to diminishing returns. However, the 2020 offense featured a strong rushing attack paired with play-action, where he not only found greater confidence and rhythm as a passer, but also noticeable pocket poise and accuracy. He doesn’t often get antsy working from the pocket and throws with solid ball placement underneath.”

“Issues with touch and anticipation create erratic completion numbers when asked to throw down the field and outside the numbers, which will concern evaluators. His zone-read talent and quick release to incorporate RPOs adds to his draft value, but he might lack the consistency to ever become more than a solid backup.”

The Cowboys Are Expected to Re-Sign Rush or Grier

The Cowboys could either put in a claim for Mond or attempt to sign the quarterback if he passes through waivers. Dallas would take on Mond’s four-year, $5.2 million contract if they claim the quarterback.

The Cowboys could look to re-sign Rush and Grier to fill the team’s backup quarterback role. Given Rush’s veteran status, the quarterback will not pass through waivers but could sign with another team. ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that there is a good chance both quarterbacks re-sign with the Cowboys, but some of this is out of the team’s control.

“The Cowboys are keeping one QB on the 53-man roster for the time being: Dak Prescott,” Archer said in a series of August 30 tweets. “Cooper Rush and Will Grier have been released, according to sources. Rush does not go through waivers; Grier does. Likely both will be back in some form – PS or active – to serve as backup. Don’t be alarmed. It’s roster manipulation at the moment to be prepared for moves to come over the next few days. They can have a wink-wink deal with Rush since he’s a vested vet. Grier would be back if unclaimed as well.”