Cowboys Predicted to Deal $57 Million Playmaker: ‘Trade Pawn’

The Dallas Cowboys rumors are heating up not only regarding the team acquiring new players but potentially moving some of their own playmakers. Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder offered five bold predictions ahead of the NFL trade deadline with the Cowboys dealing receiver Michael Gallup as one of the moves. The analyst believes the Cowboys could use the underperforming wideout as a “trade pawn” for a player like Titans star Derrick Henry.

“While the Dallas Cowboys are expected to be buyers instead of sellers at the deadline and have been loosely linked to Derrick Henry recently, I wouldn’t rule out them using Michael Gallup as a trade pawn,” Holder detailed on October 28, 2023.

“Wide receiver is probably the deepest position on the Cowboys’ roster. CeeDee Lamb serves as their top target, speedster Brandin Cooks can be a deep threat, KaVontae Turpin is a good gadget player and Jalen Tolbert is waiting in the fold after receiving rave reviews in training camp. Then there’s Gallup, who has been steadily declining.

“…It wouldn’t be surprising if the Tennessee Titans would be interested in a 26-year-old wideout who has been productive in the past and is under contract through 2026. So Dallas could use Gallup as a bargaining chip to get someone like Henry and reduce how much draft capital it would have to give up.”

Cowboys Rumors of Dallas Trading Michael Gallup Is Likely Wishful Thinking

Would Dallas listen to calls about Gallup? This seems likely, but the Cowboys rumors of the team potentially moving Gallup is likely a bit of wishful thinking.

Gallup still has three additional seasons remaining after 2023 on his current five-year, $57.5 million contract. Given Gallup’s current level of production, Dallas is unlikely to find a team willing to take on his deal.

Michael Gallup’s 5-Year, $57.5 Million Contract Runs Through the 2026 Season

The receiver has 18 receptions for 204 yards through the first seven weeks of the season. Gallup has two or fewer catches in three of six games this season. This is not the kind of production that makes opposing teams eager to take on a $57 million deal.

Gallup is slated to have an $8.5 million salary and $13.8 million cap hit in 2024. The Cowboys do have an out in Gallup’s deal that would allow Dallas to release the wideout this coming offseason. If the Cowboys cut Gallup, the team would have to eat a $13 million dead cap hit, per Spotrac.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Has Been Critical of Michael Gallup

During an October 17 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ,” owner Jerry Jones was candid about Gallup’s play. Jones even offered criticism about Gallup’s receiving techniques.

“I thought Gallup had a little problem in the game [versus Chargers on October 16],” Jones explained. “He’s evolving still, I think. I know he gets tired of hearing this, but trying to get on back from where he was because of his injury, but we had good games from our receivers [against the Chargers on October 16].”

“… But when he is available in the offense, which really I picture Gallup as a contested long ball receiver. He needs to get his hands right, needs to get those thumbs together on passes above his shoulders. You open those hands and have the thumbs apart when it’s below your waist, not above your shoulders. So, we just got to get him, technique-wise, where we know he can be — and that could be the next game.”

It is worth noting that Jones was also critical of Amari Cooper during the season before the team ultimately traded the veteran to the Browns. Cooper had been a rumored cut candidate prior for Dallas dealing the wideout.