Proposed Blockbuster Trade Sends Cowboys $56 Million 3-Time Pro Bowl Star

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to make a “splash” on offense this offseason, per NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry and the ongoing rumors have prompted widespread speculation about the eventual move that will happen in Big D. “Locked on Cowboys” Marcus Mosher and Landon McCool discussed some potential ideas of what a major trade could look like for the Cowboys.

One intriguing option mentioned was the Cowboys as a sleeper candidate for Ravens tight end Mark Andrews if the playmaker suddenly becomes available. Mosher proposed the idea of the Cowboys trading a first-round pick to the Ravens in exchange for Andrews.

“You look at the tight end market and there’s some tight ends out there that I won’t be surprised are available via trade. The one that comes to mind for me is Mark Andrews for the Ravens,” Mosher detailed on a March 2 episode of “Locked on Cowboys.” “Only 28 years old, just turned 28 years old. Only has $7 million guaranteed left on his contract. The Ravens do need to free up some space if they plan on tagging Lamar Jackson. What about a first-round pick for Mark Andrews?”

Mark Andrews Posted 107 Receptions for 1,361 Yards & 9 Touchdowns in 2021

Dallas would undoubtedly have an interest in Andrews in the surprising event the star tight end becomes available, especially if Dalton Schultz leaves in free agency. Andrews represents the top Ravens offensive weapon on a roster that needs to bolster the team’s receiving threats and it would be an upset if Baltimore opted to deal their most consistent option. If Baltimore chooses to let Lamar Jackson walk, there is a scenario where the franchise looks to blow up the roster.

Andrews still has three seasons remaining on a four-year, $56 million contract and is slated to have a reasonable $7.5 million salary for 2023. The three-time Pro Bowler posted 73 receptions for 847 yards and five touchdowns in 15 starts last season. Andrews is just one year removed from having a career-high 107 receptions for 1,361 yards and nine touchdowns in 2021.

Dalton Schultz Turned Down Cowboys’ Contract Offer: Report

All signs point to an upcoming breakup between the Cowboys and Schultz, potentially putting Dallas in the market for a new starting tight end. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that Schultz “turned down a pretty solid multiyear offer from the Cowboys.” According to The Athletic’s Jon Machota, the Cowboys selecting a tight end in the first round “is much more in play now than I thought” after the NFL Combine. Drafting a tight end to go with the team’s young core at the position would be a cheaper path than trading for a star like Andrews.

“Drafting a tight end at No. 26 is much more in play now than I thought when I left for Indianapolis,” Machota wrote on March 8. “It’s arguably the deepest position group in this draft class, and the Cowboys are intrigued. Dalton Schultz has been a very productive tight end for Dallas over the last three seasons, averaging 66 receptions, 667 yards and 5.6 touchdowns per year. But he is an unrestricted free agent after playing under the franchise tag last season, and it doesn’t sound like the Cowboys are interested in getting into a bidding war for his services.”