Wild 3-Team Proposed Trade Sends Cowboys a New Award-Winning Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott are likely to continue their long marriage with a contract extension sooner rather than later. Yet, no deal has been signed, and Prescott is slated to enter the final season of a four-year, $160 million contract.

USA Today’s K.D. Drummond walks us through a possible “alternate universe” where Prescott and the Cowboys are unable to reach a new agreement. Would the Cowboys consider a trade if this scenario plays out? Prescott has no-tag and no-trade clauses in his contract, which means the star quarterback would have to sign off on any deal.

Drummond believes the Chicago Bears would be one of the teams potentially interested in a blockbuster trade for Prescott. This would allow Chicago to use the No. 1 pick on another position or more likely, trade down with a team wanting to land USC star Caleb Williams.

The analyst suggests a wild three-team trade proposal for the Cowboys involving the Bears and New England Patriots. In the end, Dallas hits the reset button landing the team’s quarterback of the future in Jayden Daniels.

Here is how the proposal shakes out.

Cowboys Rumors: 3-Team Trade Proposal With Bears & Patriots Lands New QB

New England moves up to snag the No. 1 pick from Chicago, while Dallas ends up with the No. 9 selection. The deal has the Cowboys securing the No. 9 pick, a 2025 first rounder (via the Patriots) and a 2025 third rounder.

The Bears land Prescott along with the following package from the Patriots: the No. 3 pick, a 2025 first-round selection, 2024 third- and fourth-round picks. New England secures the No. 1 selection to snag the quarterback of their choice. Dallas uses the No. 9 pick to select the Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from LSU.

Even if Prescott signed off on a potential deal, the Bears would likely prefer to turn to a less-expensive rookie, if the team moved on from Justin Fields. Given Prescott’s lack of postseason success, it would be hard to sell the former Pro Bowler to the Chicago front office.



Could the Dallas Cowboys Trade Dak Prescott? It’s Complicated

We have seen NFL teams move on from their franchise quarterback via trade, but it is rare. The Seattle Seahawks dealing Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in 2022 comes to mind as one of the more surprising NFL deals in recent memory. ESPN’s Todd Archer outlined what would have to happen for the Cowboys to move Prescott.

“Prescott’s contract stipulates the Cowboys cannot place the franchise tag on him in 2025,” Archer wrote on January 24, 2024 article titled “What will Cowboys do with Dak Prescott’s contract?” “He also has a no-trade clause, though all that really means is he can be traded only to a team that meets his approval.

“Similarly, Russell Wilson had a no-trade clause and was dealt from the Seattle Seahawks to the Denver Broncos. Any such trade of Prescott would require a reworked contract to make it more palatable against the cap for the Cowboys, which is what happened to facilitate Aaron Rodgers’ trade to the New York Jets from the Green Bay Packers,” Archer continued.

“Still, a trade is unlikely for a variety of reasons, starting with the Cowboys want to win badly in 2024 and believe Prescott can help them do that. But the Prescott question is not so much about 2024 as it is 2025 and beyond.”

How Would LSU QB Jayden Daniels Look in a Dallas Cowboys Uniform? A Lot Like Ravens Star Lamar Jackson

Let’s live a little and imagine what the Cowboys would be getting with Daniels under center. As evidenced by the Heisman Trophy on his mantle, Daniels put up video game numbers with the Tigers. Daniels threw for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and 4 interceptions while completing 72.2% of his passes in 2023.

The star also had better stats than most running backs adding 135 carries for 1,134 rushing yards and 10 TDs on the ground. Keep in mind, sacks count against a quarterback’s rushing numbers in college football. ESPN’s Matt Miller compares Daniels to soon-to-be two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

“The Heisman Trophy winner was the most improved player in college football in 2023,” Miller detailed in a December 26 story called, “2024 NFL draft: Prospects with first-round grades, plus comps.” “He entered the season with a Day 3 grade from NFL scouts but put together a 50-touchdown campaign (40 passing, 10 rushing) with just four interceptions.

“Daniels is not only the draft’s best deep-ball thrower — he had a 99.6 QBR targeting vertical routes — he’s also the most dangerous runner among the quarterbacks.”

Cowboys News: Dak Prescott Is ‘On Track’ to Sign a Contract Extension With Dallas

With a long offseason ahead, these are fun exercises but all signs point to Prescott inking a new deal in the coming months. Prescott’s current $59.4 million cap hit in 2024 adds a sense of urgency for the Cowboys to get something done. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Dallas and Prescott are “on track” to sign an extension.

“While coach Mike McCarthy will play out his contract, QB Dak Prescott is still on track for his large contract extension,” Rapoport said in a January 20 message on X.