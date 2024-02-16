Proposed Trade Sends Cowboys a $135 Million Star in ‘Desperate’ Move

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones’ comments about going “all in” has prompted plenty of rumors on potential trades and free agency. Could the Cowboys take a big swing on trying to land Los Angeles Chargers pass rusher Joey Bosa?

It is unlikely, but Bleacher Report’s Nate LeJoie believes the Cowboys are “desperate” enough to sniff around. The NFL analyst estimates that Bosa’s trade value is a first-round pick. Would Dallas be willing to send the No. 24 selection to the Chargers for Bosa?

“I think Jerry Jones, Stephen Jones, they would be able to do it [work out the financials for Bosa],” LaJoie explained during a February 15, 2024 Bleacher Report live session. “Get his money in a big bonus initially or whatever the case may be.

“I think they could get his cap hit down to between $10 and $12 million, which is far more reasonable than the other situation we’re talking about. So honestly, I think Dallas could be a very, very reasonable spot for him. I don’t think that there’s going to be many teams in on him.

“…I think that they’re desperate right now. We know how desperate the Dallas Cowboys are, right? If they fail to win a playoff game this next year, heads will roll.”

Cowboys Rumors: Dallas Is ‘Incredibly Desperate’ to Make a Splashy Move, Says Analyst

A lot of talk in Vegas that the #Chargers could move on from EDGE players Joey Bosa and/or Khalil Mack. Harbaugh wants to build off of depreciating/bloated vet contracts, even if only there’s 1 year left like Mack. Both could bring really good value to a win-now operation. pic.twitter.com/MWZ2ew05Ig — Frankie V (@FrankieVitz) February 8, 2024

As LeJoie mentioned, there is little chance this potential deal happens unless the Cowboys are able to rework Bosa’s contract. Bosa has two seasons remaining on a five-year, $135 million deal.

The Chargers have an out in Bosa’s contract this offseason, but new head coach Jim Harbaugh likely wants to keep the star pass rusher. Yet, the Chargers find themselves in salary cap hell with little results to show for all the spending. Bosa is slated to have a $15 million salary in 2024 which is accompanied by a massive $36.6 million cap hit.

“I think this could be the kind of deal that could put that defense over the top, assuming that they stay healthy,” LaJoie added. “…I do think that Dallas makes sense [for Bosa]. And I think that Jerry Jones is going to be incredibly desperate this offseason to make a big splash in order to sort of relieve some pressure from his fan base.”

Cowboys Trade Verdict: Dallas Likely Passes on Making a Move for Chargers Star Joey Bosa

It is hard to imagine the Cowboys or any other team picking up the tab on Bosa’s contract given his recent injury history. Bosa has played in a combined 14 games over the last two seasons. The defender notched 20 tackles, 8 quarterback hits, 6 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a forced fumble in nine appearances last season.

Injuries aside, it is hard to argue with Bosa’s resume which includes four Pro Bowl appearances and being the 2016 Defensive Player of the Year. Bosa has had four seasons with double-digit sacks.

Pairing Bosa with Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence would be a nightmare for opposing quarterbacks. Yet, some may be taking Jones’ “all in” comments out of context. There is a good chance Jones is simply referring to giving current players like Parsons and CeeDee Lamb contract extensions.

It is unlikely the Cowboys draft a player at No. 24 that is as good as Bosa. From that perspective, it is hard to argue with the proposed deal. Bosa’s cap hit makes it a hard no unless there is some financial magic done to get the star’s contract down.