Trade Proposal Sends Cowboys Quarterback to Bengals

The Dallas Cowboys suddenly have an embarrassment of riches at quarterback with Dak Prescott, Trey Lance, Cooper Rush and Will Grier on the roster. The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore reported that the Cowboys have already informed Grier that he will be released following the team’s preseason finale against the Raiders.

What if the Cowboys made a trade of their own to make Lance the team’s clear backup quarterback behind Prescott? We know that Rush generated an interest from other teams during free agency this offseason potentially making the veteran a viable trade candidate

ESPN’s Todd Archer reported that the Bengals were one of the teams that were interested in signing Rush to be Joe Burrow’s backup. With Burrow already dealing with a calf injury, Cincinnati’s interest in Rush is likely increased after missing out on the quarterback during free agency.

It may be challenging for Dallas to land a fourth-round pick for Rush like the front office gave up for Lance. It is reasonable to think the Bengals would be willing to give up a future fifth rounder to solidify their QB2 spot by acquiring Rush.

For Dallas, it is going to be complicated to have two highly-paid backup quarterbacks, meaning the Cowboys are likely to move on from Rush in 2024. Lance’s $5.3 million is completely guaranteed for next season making Rush’s days in Dallas numbered beyond 2023.

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: The Las Vegas Raiders & Cincinnati Bengals Were Interested in Cooper Rush

The advantage of securing Rush is the Bengals would have the quarterback under contract for two seasons thanks to his new $5 million contract. Cincinnati would also have the option to move on from Rush next offseason if the team wanted to go in a different direction.

Rush represents an upgrade behind Burrow from the Bengals’ current group of Trevor Siemian, Jake Browning and Reid Sinnett. Cincinnati and Las Vegas were two teams who pursued Rush in free agency this offseason, per Archer.

“Bad weather delayed his flight,” Archer detailed on April 4. “One delay was followed by another. And another. He spent hours at the airport, checking his phone, wondering if he was ever going to get on the plane.

“After going 4-1 last season as the Dallas Cowboys’ starting quarterback while Dak Prescott recovered from thumb surgery, Rush was a hot commodity in free agency. He was flying to Las Vegas that day to meet with the Raiders, and the Cincinnati Bengals also expressed interest and hoped to set up a visit.”

San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch on New Dallas Cowboys QB Trey Lance: ‘He Needs to Play to Get Better’

49ers general manager John Lynch revealed that the team did not believe Lance could improve as San Francisco’s third-string quarterback. If the Cowboys do not move on from Rush, this will be the exact same position Lance will be in upon his arrival in Dallas.

“It’s not the way everybody works it, but with our system the No. 1 takes a lot of reps,” Lynch said during an August 26 press conference. “The No. 2 takes the scout team reps. It’s just not a whole lot of opportunity- I heard Kyle [Shanahan] talk about it- to get better and that’s what he needs to do.

“He needs to play to get better. I think that’s going to be his opportunity and I mean, ideally [play] games but [playing] is running scout team. [Playing] is doing all those things. We weren’t going to have that. And so, how do you allow a player to grow?”