Cowboys Linked to New Trade for $15 Million Playmaker: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are working the phones in an attempt to make a trade for a wide receiver, but the franchise may not like what they are hearing when it comes to opposing teams’ asking prices. KOA Colorado’s Benjamin Allbright reported that the Cowboys are among the teams that have made calls to the Broncos about wide receiver Jerry Jeudy.

“Are the Broncos ‘shopping’ Jerry Jeudy now? Yes and no,” Allbright wrote for Sportsnaut on March 17, 2023. “No, they aren’t actively soliciting teams trying to trade him away. But they also aren’t hanging up on teams that are calling. Including the aforementioned Cowboys, the Cleveland Browns and the New England Patriots have called, among others.”

The Broncos’ Asking Price for Jerry Jeudy Has ‘Gone Up,’ Says Insider

Source confirms multiple teams have called inquiring about WR Jerry Jeudy. Price tag remains high. Team asking for 1st or high 2nd + player. NE, Cle and Dal (who was interested at trade deadline last year) among others inquiring. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 16, 2023

105.3 The Fan’s Bobby Belt reported the Cowboys are only interested in trading for a receiver if they can land a veteran in a deal similar to what the team gave the Browns for Amari Cooper in 2022. At last season’s trade deadline, Denver was seeking second- and fourh-round picks for Jeudy, but the franchise’s asking price has “gone up,” per Allbright. This is not exactly the bargain Dallas is seeking, meaning an upgrade at wideout is more likely to come via free agency.

“Multiple sources have told me they felt like a second-round draft pick and a fourth rounder would have got the job done at the trade deadline last year,” Allbright added. “Jeudy obviously had a very promising run down the stretch last year, and those same sources feel like the price has ‘gone up.’ It is believed Denver is asking for a first for Jeudy but might take a high second and a player to move him.”

The Cowboys Disputed the Report That the Team Is Pursuing a Trade for Jerry Jeudy: Report

Jerry Jeudy MOSSED #Jets DB Pierre Desir for his first career NFL TD. pic.twitter.com/2oW4MYPANQ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 2, 2020

The advantage of the Cowboys trading for Jeudy over a star like DeAndre Hopkins is the Broncos playmaker is still on a team-friendly four-year, $15 million rookie contract. Jeudy has one season remaining on his deal, and Dallas would also have the ability to pick up the receiver’s fifth-year option giving the team control over the wideout for at least the next two seasons.

The Denver playmaker is slated to have a $2.6 million salary in 2023. Jeudy is coming off career-high numbers with 67 catches for 972 yards and six touchdowns during 15 appearances in 2022.

Belt reported that Cowboys sources have “disputed the claim” that Dallas has pursued as possible trade for Jeudy this offseason, but the team had an interest at the NFL trade deadline. Whatever the status of the current trade talks, the Cowboys are unlikely willing to give up the No. 26 pick in exchange for Jeudy.

“Team sources have disputed the claim that the Cowboys have inquired about Jeudy this offseason, but they have considered the former first round pick in the past,” Belt wrote on March 17.

“During the Cowboys’ identity crisis at receiver last fall, they looked into Jeudy’s availability. They did their homework at the NFL trade deadline, but ultimately balked at the price, and turned their attention to Texans WR Brandin Cooks.

“Despite their best efforts, the Cowboys backed out of a deal for Cooks due to what they believed were moving goalposts for compensation. The price for Jeudy is likely to be higher than the Cowboys want to pay again, with league sources indicating it would likely take the 26th pick in next month’s draft for Dallas to pry Jeudy from the Broncos.”