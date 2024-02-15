$54 Million Starter a Top Cowboys Trade Target to Replace Star: Analyst

Another Dallas Cowboys offseason means more rumors about the team potentially moving on from star tackle Tyron Smith. Will this be the offseason where it finally happens or can the two parties reach a compromise on a new contract?

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine offered three potential trade targets for the Cowboys to pursue this offseason. At the top of the list is Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson. The idea is Robinson would be a potential replacement option for Smith.

“Smith has spent all 13 seasons of his NFL career in Dallas, but sometimes the hard decision has to be made,” Ballentine wrote in a February 14, 2024 story titled, “Cowboys’ Top Trade Targets Entering 2024 NFL Offseason.” “If there’s a trade that could bring back a younger, functional starter at left tackle then it should be considered.

“That scenario could play out if the Cowboys find the Jaguars are open to trading away Cam Robinson. The 28-year-old was suspended for the first four games of the season for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs,” Ballentine continued.

“The suspension voided some of the guarantees in his contract, so the Jags could save $16.1 million in cap space if they were to trade him. That’s a lot of flexibility to consider, especially when Walker Little played well in his absence.”

Cowboys Rumors: Cam Robinson’s Cost Makes a Trade With the Jaguars Unlikely

While not quite as experienced as Smith, Robinson has made 84 starts during his seven seasons in Jacksonville. Robinson is heading into the final season of a three-year, $54 million contract. The veteran is slated to have a $21 million cap hit in 2024, but this number is likely less given Robinson’s suspension.

Even so, the Cowboys would likely need Robinson to agree to either an extension or reworked deal for it to be viable financially. The Jaguars have an out in his deal this offseason, so Robinson could be motivated to take less money rather than be released.

Smith had an up and down season for the Jaguars in 2023 earning a 65.4 grade from Pro Football Focus. Robinson could be a potential cap casualty in which case the left tackle makes more sense as a potential Dallas target. It is hard to imagine Robinson’s recent play entices the Cowboys to give up anything in a possible trade.

The Dallas Cowboys Could Still Re-Sign Tyron Smith in Free Agency

The bigger question is how Dallas will handle Smith’s future. Thus far, fans and media members have been more prone to moving on from the former Pro Bowler than the front office.

Smith played in 13 games this season and has missed significant time in eight straight seasons. The star had just a $6 million cap hit in 2023 as Smith finished out a lengthy eight-year, $97.6 million deal.

The lack of quality offensive linemen around the league means there will still be a demand for Smith in free agency. The Athletic’s Jon Machota believes the Cowboys may still bring Smith back for another season.

“What also makes Smith appealing is that if he wants to play another season, he might be willing to do it on a somewhat team-friendly deal,” Machota detailed in a February 5 article titled, “Ranking the Cowboys’ 16 unrestricted free agents: Who do they need to bring back most?.” “Re-signing him for another season would still allow Dallas to draft an offensive lineman in the first or second round.”