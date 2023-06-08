Cowboys Urged to Surprisingly Trade Speedy Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys continue to make small changes to the team’s roster with the start of training camp less than two months away. One name to watch is KaVontae Turpin who is coming off a Pro Bowl campaign during his inaugural season with the Cowboys.

There still remains questions about Turpin’s long-term future in Dallas given the team’s offseason moves. The Cowboys drafted versatile playmaker Deuce Vaughn who has special teams experience and could be a threat to potentially take over some of Turpin’s return duties. The addition of Vaughn combined with new NFL rules expected to limit explosive returns has Inside The Star’s Jermaine Arvie believing the Cowboys should explore possibly trading Turpin potentially capitalizing on his Pro Bowl season.

“When Tony Pollard was backing up Ezekiel Elliott, he did a lot of the kick return duties,” Arvie wrote on June 8, 2023. “I can envision a world where Deuce is that guy in his rookie season.

“The likelihood of KaVontae playing receiver is reduced even more with a healthy Michael Gallup and Cooks in the fold. If you’re Dallas, why not shoot your shot at getting something for a pro bowler before the shine wears off? It’s not likely the front office will give away talent, but getting more draft capital could help in the future.”

KaVontae Turpin Has 2 Seasons Remaining on a 3-Year, $2.5 Million Contract

#Cowboys WR/returner KaVontae Turpin, who was the USFL's MVP, has a 98-yard kickoff return TD tonight and now has a 86-yard punt return TD as well. Dude can fly.pic.twitter.com/uQ1jb6Z9Dh — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 21, 2022

Despite emerging as one of the top NFL returners, Turpin failed to carve out an offensive role last season only notching 1 reception for 9 yards. Turpin had 29 punt returns for 303 yards averaging 10.4 yards per attempt. The playmaker had 21 kick returns for 508 yards averaging 24.2 yards per touch.

The Cowboys will likely find that Turpin’s value to the team outweighs a potential trade return. Given Turpin’s lack of an offensive resume, the speedster is unlikely to net anything more than a future late-round pick (if Dallas is even able to find this available draft capital). Turpin still has two seasons remaining on a team-friendly three-year, $2.5 million contract, and the specialist has a reasonable $870,000 salary for 2023.

Cowboys Rumors: Could Dallas Consider Cutting KaVantae Turpin?

Not everyone is convinced Turpin has a tight grip on a 53-man roster spot. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher wonders if Turpin’s lack of offensive impact could make the playmaker a potential cut candidate, despite his recent Pro Bowl nomination.

“We’re not predicting this; the former USFL MVP has a three-year contract and he’s a special-teams dynamo who went to the Pro Bowl,” Fisher detailed on April 11. “But he did experience a few late-season gaffes even on teams, and as much as the coaches talked about integrating him into the offense, that never happened.

“Can the Cowboys afford a roster spot for a receiver who’s not a receiver? Oh, probably. But the always-churning search for roster upgrades means even a Pro Bowler can be on the list.”

Turpin may be the fastest Cowboys player on the roster running a blazing 4.31-second 40-yard dash at his TCU pro day. Unless Dallas is desperate for another roster spot, chances are Turpin’s role with the Cowboys is safe.