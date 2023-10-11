Cowboys Could Strike Trade With Giants for $63 Million Star, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys have plenty of holes on their roster, but it remains to be seen how aggressive the front office will get ahead of the October 31, 2023 trade deadline. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put together a list of the top NFL trade candidates heading into Week 6 and has the Cowboys linked to an interesting name.

Dallas and Cincinnati are listed as the top potential landing spots for Giants star defensive lineman Leonard Williams. The former Pro Bowler is in the final season of a three-year, $63 million contract and will be a free agent in 2024.

“Defensive lineman Leonard Williams, however, could be an early trade chip. He’s set to be a free agent in 2024, and he’d likely draw interest from teams in need of defensive-line help,” Knox detailed on October 11.

“The potential issue is Williams’ $18 million base salary. Only the Browns and the San Francisco 49ers have the cap space to absorb it outright, so a little financial finagling may be involved.

“If the Dallas Cowboys can generate the cap space, targeting Williams would make sense. They are struggling against the run, allowing an average of 4.5 yards per carry. The Cincinnati Bengals are in an even worse position defensively, allowing 5.3 yards per rush in 2023. Both Cincinnati and Dallas have more than $12 million in cap space, meaning it might not take much effort to work out a deal for Williams.”

The Dallas Cowboys Continue to Struggle to Stop Opponent’s Rushing Attack

Opportunistic sack by Leonard Williams who kept position on edge and showed great timing to make his move. #Giants pic.twitter.com/b2QTFl24Tg — Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) December 7, 2020

The Cowboys have attempted to improve the middle of their defensive line, but so far it is an area that continues to be a major weakness for Dallas. Ahead of last season’s trade deadline, the Cowboys acquired Johnathan Hankins who has played a key part on the defensive line rotation. Dallas also used their first-round pick on Mazi Smith but the rookie’s impact has been a work in progress.

Dallas is still allowing 123.4 rushing yards per game which is ranks 21st in the league. If the Giants did explore a trade for Williams, it would be interesting to see what the team could net in return given the former Pro Bowler is months away from being a free agent. The Cowboys are unlikely to be high on the front office’s list of potential trade partners given the team is a division rival.

Spotrac projects Williams’ market value for his next deal to be a three-year, $48.9 million contract. This would give Williams an average annual salary of $16.3 million.

The Cowboys Signed Former First-Round Pick Linebacker Rashaan Evans

Dallas has already made one move since the team’s blowout loss to San Francisco in Week 5. The Cowboys signed veteran linebacker Rashaan Evans with Leighton Vander Esch expected to be placed on injured reserve.

“Former Titans￼ LB Rashaan Evans tells me he’s signing to the Cowboys practice squad after a workout and physical,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted on October 11. “This comes after the news of Leighton Vander Esch suffering a neck injury and potentially going on IR. Blade heads to Dallas.”

Evans was selected by the Titans with the No. 22 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft following a standout college career at Alabama. The defender posted a career-high 159 tackles for the Falcons in 2022 starting in all 17 games.