Proposed Trade Sends Cowboys a Steelers $36.7 Million Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys are looking to revamp their wide receiver room heading into 2024, and Pittsburgh Steelers wideout Diontae Johnson could be a fit. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini reported that the Steelers are “open to listening to trade offers” for the playmaker.

“The Steelers are open to listening to trade offers on WR Diontae Johnson,” Russini detailed in a March 9, 2024 message on X. “There is interest from teams around the league as GMs are getting set for free agency.”

What would the Cowboys need to give up in order to land Johnson? Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport put together potential trade proposals for Johnson. The analyst’s trade pitch has Dallas sending 2024 third (No. 87) and seventh rounders (No. 233) to Pittsburgh for the receiver.

“While we may not know what exactly Jones meant [by all-in], we do know that the Cowboys have a potential need at wide receiver,” Davenport detailed in a March 9 story titled, “Top NFL Trade Packages for Diontae Johnson After Browns Deal for Jerry Jeudy.” “Michael Gallup is a potential cap casualty given his 418 receiving yards and $13.85 million cap hit in 2024. Brandin Cooks didn’t make the sort of impact in his first year in Dallas that the team had hoped.

“Diontae Johnson’s 2023 numbers weren’t especially impressive. But he topped 85 catches in three straight seasons from 2020-2022 and eclipsed 1,100 receiving yards in 2021. Getting Johnson’s $15.8 million cap hit to fit on Dallas’ books given their annual cap issues would take a little doing, but extending the 27-year-old would solve that issue,” Davenport added.

“With Dallas being awarded a pair of compensatory draft picks this week, the Cowboys have more draft capital with which to play Let’s Make a Deal. And if Jones is truly serious about going “all-in,” the team might just meet the reported asking price of a Day 2 pick to obtain Johnson.”

Potential Dallas Cowboys Target Diontae Johnson Posted 107 Catches for 1,161 Yards & 8 TDs in 2021

Johnson has only had one season where the wideout has topped 1,000 receiving yards. The veteran posted 51 receptions for 717 yards and 5 touchdowns in 13 appearances during the 2023 season.

Pittsburgh’s offense was not exactly thriving last season, but Johnson has plenty of talent. Johnson’s best season came in 2021 when the wideout notched 107 catches for 1,161 yards and 8 touchdowns in 16 appearances. This production landed Johnson in the Pro Bowl.

The receiver is heading into the final season of a 2-year, $36.7 million contract. Johnson is slated to have a $7 million salary along with a $15.8 million cap hit in 2024.

Cowboys Rumors: Michael Gallup Has Been Given Permission to Seek a Trade

Michael Gallup is such a high-character guy who has made some unbelievable plays for the Dallas Cowboys over the years. I got nothing but mad respect for you, 13, and wish you the best going forward. Here are my top 10 favorite plays from MG during his time in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/ol0kLkX627 — Dan Rogers (@DannyPhantom24) March 10, 2024

This would not be a cheap cap hit for Dallas to absorb. Keep in mind, Michael Gallup’s days with the Cowboys are likely numbered.

The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins reported that Gallup has been given permission to seek a trade. It is going to be challenging for the Cowboys to find a team willing to take on five-year, $57.5 million contract that runs through 2026.

“Cowboys have given WR Michael Gallup permission to seek a trade a source said,” Watkins detailed in a March 9 message on X. “Situation is tough because teams expect Gallup to be released.”