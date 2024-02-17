Proposed Trade Sends Cowboys a Jets 5-Time Pro Bowler for Brandin Cooks

The Dallas Cowboys may need to get aggressive this offseason if the team hopes to be a Super Bowl contender in 2024. Could the Cowboys strike a blockbuster trade in the coming months?

Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum floated a wild trade proposal between the Cowboys and New York Jets. The proposed trade has Dallas landing five-time Pro Bowl linebacker C.J. Mosley in exchange for wideout Brandin Cooks.

“This really works well for both teams,” Tannenbaum noted in a February 16, 2024 episode of ESPN’s “Get Up.” “Look, the Jets need outside speed, outside of Garrett Wilson with Aaron Rodgers coming back. They have depth in their front seven.

“The Cowboys desperately need size and speed at middle linebacker. …This is really going to help both teams.”

Does it really help the Jets and Cowboys as the former NFL exec suggested? Let’s examine this blockbuster trade pitch.

Cowboys Rumors: Trading for Jets Star C.J. Mosley Is Not Financially Viable for Dallas

Mosley is heading into the final season of a five-year, $85 million contract. The defender comes with a $17 million salary along with a sizable $21.4 million cap hit for 2024.

Comparatively, Cooks in entering the final season of a two-year, $39.7 million deal. Cooks has an $8 million salary with a $10 million cap hit for 2024.

Dallas is already sitting at an estimated $20 million above the salary cap for 2024, per Spotrac. This trade would put Dallas even more above the cap.

Financially, this trade proposal does not help the Cowboys. Historically, Dallas has also been reluctant to spend money at the linebacker position.

New York Jets Star Linebacker C.J. Mosley Has 3 Straight Seasons Topping 150 Tackles

It makes little sense financially, but would the move make the Cowboys a better team? Mosley earned an 82.9 grade from Pro Football Focus for his play last season.

The veteran has three straight seasons notching more than 150 tackles. Mosley posted 152 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 7 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles and an interception in 17 appearances last season.

Cooks’ season was not quite as impressive earning a 69.6 grade from PFF. The speedster got off to a slow start after being traded to the Cowboys but became a key part of the team’s offense by the end of the season.

Cooks posted 54 receptions for 657 yards and 8 touchdowns in 16 appearances during his debut season in Dallas. The receiver has not topped 1,000 receiving yards since 2021.

Cowboys Trade Verdict: Both Teams Pass on This Proposed Deal

The Jets do need help at wide receiver but can likely find a similar caliber wideout to Cooks in either the NFL draft or free agency. Likewise, Dallas needs better production at linebacker but will look for more affordable options. Past history tells us the Cowboys are unlikely to break the bank at the position.

Also, the Cowboys would be wise to retain Cooks and add additional receivers this offseason. Michael Gallup is a more likely candidate for Dallas to move on from in the coming months given his limited production last season.

So, who says no? More than likely both teams, but Mosley possesses more trade value than Cooks at this stage in his career.