Cowboys Linked to Rare Move for Super Bowl Winning Coach

The Dallas Cowboys rumors about head coach Mike McCarthy’s job appear to be unending. With Bill Belichick facing an uncertain future with the New England Patriots, there is already speculation that owner Jerry Jones could make a run at the star coach.

There has been fodder about the Patriots firing Belichick, but it likely makes more sense for the franchise to try to trade the coach. NFL analyst Gary Myers posted a lengthy November 6, 2023 Twitter message about Jones’ connection with Belichick.

“This is simply conect the dots speculation on my part. Follow along. If Bill Belichick is out in NE after the season and Robert Kraft looks to trade him (he’s under contract), don’t count out the Cowboys, who can’t win a big game with Mike McCarthy,” Myers remarked.

“…Belichick’s problems in New England are all personnel related. He didn’t plan for Tom Brady’s departure, has not drafted well, and can’t find a receiver in free agency. The Cowboys have a very good personnel department, and as [Bill] Parcells found out, draft day ties don’t go to the coach.

“I can’t just hear Belichick in a deep Texas twang after a tough loss: ‘Y’all. We’re onto Philadelphia.'”

Cowboys Rumors: Owner Jerry Jones Is Unlikely to Want to Pay Bill Belichick’s Salary, Says Insider

If Bill Belichick ends up with another team, will it be as both GM and HC? @MillerLite pic.twitter.com/Nrlfm7TzMN — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) November 8, 2023

All McCarthy has done is post back-to-back 12-win seasons in Dallas. Yet, McCarthy’s one postseason win has prompted speculation that Jones could get aggressive if the Cowboys have another early exit. ESPN’s Ed Werder sees Dallas potentially making a trade (and paying Belichick’s salary) as a long shot.

“Interesting speculation, although Mike McCarthy has a 5-3 team that could soon be 8-3,” Werder tweeted on November 6. “They do need playoff wins.

“Two other issues that come to mind: Jerry Jones has seldom, if ever, believed in paying HC top of market. Also, he is understandably enamored with DC Dan Quinn.”

Patriots rumors reveal that Belichick is on the hot seat. The Boston Globe reports owner Robert Kraft could make a change after Week 10 if the Patriots lose to the Colts in Germany. Yet, it makes more sense for New England to look to trade Belichick and get something in return.

Could Jerry Jones Swap Mike McCarthy for Dan Quinn as Dallas Cowboys Head Coach?

"If Bill Belichick gets fired or resigns after this year or in the future, the 'Patriot Way' dies with him." —@RGIII pic.twitter.com/J7yqjbOC1v — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) November 7, 2023

In past offseasons, Jones’ public remarks has prompted speculation about McCarthy’s future. This season, Jones has been overwhelmingly complimentary of McCarthy.

Jones’ public support has continued despite disappointing losses in marquee matchups against the 49ers and Eagles. Could Jones look to promote from within if he was to make a coaching change?

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine speculated that Jones could opt to make Dan Quinn head coach if the Cowboys struggle in the playoffs. Quinn is once again likely to be involved in NFL rumors during the offseason coaching carousel.

“There are two primary fits for Quinn,” Ballentine detailed in his November 9 article entitled “9 NFL Coordinators Who Deserve Head Coaching Interest and Their Best Fits Next Season.” “The first would be if the Cowboys fail to live up to expectations again this season and Mike McCarthy is given the ax. Quinn would be a logical choice to promote because he would bring continuity with the defense while bringing in a new face to run the offense.”

Patriots Rumors: Bill Belichick Approached Jerry Jones About the Dallas Coaching Job in the 1990’s

Jerry Jones says Bill Belichick found him at a ski resort in the ’90s after he’d been fired from the Browns. Belichick told Jones, “I can coach…don’t forget about me.” Cowboys owner has “thought about that many times” since 🤯 (via @1053thefan | @brgridiron) pic.twitter.com/Urdu38MIh2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 20, 2019

Jones revealed in 2019 that Belichick approached him in the 1990s about a coaching job. The Cowboys owner has praised Belichick throughout his stellar tenure in New England where the coach has won six Super Bowls.

“After Bill Belichick was fired by the Cleveland Browns in the mid-90s, he ran into Jerry Jones at a ski resort,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota tweeted on November 9, 2019. “Jones said Bill told the Cowboys owner not to forget about him if he had an opening in the future. Jones says he still thinks about that from time to time.”

NFL trades for coaches are rare, but the Broncos pulled one off last offseason for Sean Payton. Denver sent first- and second-round picks to New Orleans for Payton along with a third rounder.

If Dallas has another early postseason exit, Cowboys rumors are sure to heat up about McCarthy’s job. Jones passed on the Payton sweepstakes, but it will be interesting to see if the owner pursues Belichick if a Patriots breakup happens.