Cowboys Rumors: Dallas a Trade Fit for $50 Million Titans Star

The Dallas Cowboys rumors are heating up as the NFL trade deadline approaches on October 31, 2023. Despite plenty of obstacles to a potential deal, one name being mentioned as a potential fit for the Cowboys is Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry. Bleacher Report’s Jordan Richardson mentioned the Cowboys among the top potential suitors to land Henry.

“I still think that your Cowboys are one of the best fits in the NFL for Derrick Henry,” Richardson explained heading into Week 7. “A team that is ninth in rushing yards per game, but a lot of that comes between the 20s. They’re sixth in the NFL in red zone opportunities, but 26th in the NFL in TD percentage.

“Part of that is driven by Dak Prescott, but part of it is driven by a running game that only has two broken tackles rushing right now on the entire season, both are by Tony Pollard. So, you bring in The King, all the sudden they’re doing more in the red zone. It’s kind of like a Zeke-plus that they’re currently missing on their roster right now.”

Dallas Cowboys Rumors: The Tennessee Titans Would Likely Need to Eat Some of Derrick Henry’s Deal

DERRICK HENRY 64-YARD GAIN 💨 pic.twitter.com/sMge4SMbKa — NFL Retweet (@NFLRT) October 15, 2023

Henry is in the final season of a four-year, $50 million contract. The three-time Pro Bowler comes with a sizable $10.5 million salary and a $16.3 million cap hit. For Dallas to be a realistic suitor, Tennessee would likely need to eat some of Henry’s deal.

“Your Dallas Cowboys, right, they have $11 million in cap space and could easily absorb a Derrick Henry contract if they wanted to do so,” Richardson remarked. “And I think depending on compensation, they would have to rework some things in the contract and Tennessee would have to eat some of that money.”

NFL Trade Rumors: Star Derrick Henry Would Compliment Tony Pollard in the Dallas Cowboys Offense

Derrick Henry has been a BEAST since 2018 🤯 ◾️7,429 rushing yards (1st in NFL)

◾️70 rushing TD’s (1st in NFL)

◾️33 games with 100+ rushing YDS (1st in NFL) pic.twitter.com/rhAkvTptrw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 15, 2023

Henry would offer the Cowboys a different skillset to compliment the team’s current RB1 Tony Pollard. Through the first six games, Pollard has 96 carries for 370 yards and 2 touchdowns. Pollard has proved to be most effective in the passing game notching 25 receptions for 176 yards during this same stretch.

The Cowboys have missed having a back like Ezekiel Elliott who thrives in short yardage situations as well as the red zone. Dallas still has a top 10 rushing attack posting 119 yards per game through the team’s first six contests. Dallas also has a top-five overall offense posting 25.7 points per game but there has been dry periods during matchups.

Potential Dallas Cowboys Trade Target Derrick Henry’s Market Value Is a 2-Year, $20.1 Million Deal

Derrick Henry punches it in for the Titans to make it a one possession game 👀pic.twitter.com/ll6IGOUx4K — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 15, 2023

Despite being in his eighth NFL season, Henry still has plenty left in the tank. Henry has 98 carries for 425 yards and 3 touchdowns in six appearances this season. The veteran also has 11 receptions for 117 yards in the passing game.

Yet, there is no guarantee that the Titans are willing to move Henry even though the star will hit free agency this upcoming offseason. Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson reported that the Titans are not “motivated to deal him” ahead of the trade deadline.

Henry would add a punch to the Cowboys offensive attack, particularly in the red zone. It still remains a long shot that the two sides agree to a trade. Spotrac projects Henry’s market value is a two-year, $20.1 million contract, a steep price for a running back in today’s era. There are sure to be plenty more Cowboys rumors ahead of the trade deadline.