Cowboys Contacted by Jets About Potential WR Trade: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have apparently been approached by the New York Jets over a potential wide receiver trade, but no move has been made. A report from CBS Sports reporter Josina Anderson says that Dallas has been contacted about a deal involving Jets WR Denzel Mims, but nothing concrete beyond that.

Anderson revealed the info on July 19, not long after the New York Post’s Brian Costello reported that he would either be traded or waived imminently.

“Regarding WR Denzel Mims, I’m told the #Jets previously had exploratory talks with the #Cowboys to discern potential interest in a trade, per source,” Anderson wrote on Twitter. “Something to keep an eye while Mims remains on roster so far with the possibility of a trade still open. 1/2 (next tweet)”

It’s unclear if the Cowboys are actually interested in Mims or if they were just approached by New York. Either way, no deal has come through. That being said, Mims has not been waived as was expected. NFL media insider Ian Rapaport stated that the Jets are leaving open the possibility of a trade.

And if the Cowboys are intrigued by a move, they aren’t alone. Heavy senior NFL writer Matt Lombardo stated that there are at least two AFC teams interested in a potential trade.

“Two teams that are in the mix on Denzel Mims are the #Steelers and #Patriots, according to league sources. | @HeavyOnSports,” Lombardo posted.

Mims Could Leave Jets for Texas Homecoming

One reason the Cowboys could be interested in Mims is his Texas roots. After playing his high school ball in Daingerfield, the 25-year-old took his talents to Baylor. Mims produced at a high level with two seasons featuring 1000+ receiving yards and 28 touchdowns over his college career.

However, the 6’3″ receiver has not found similar success at the NFL level. The Jets took Mims in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, but he has only played in 30 games in 3 seasons and has zero touchdowns to show for it, according to PFR.

Mims is yet to beat the marks he set in his rookie season in New York, which saw him catch 23 passes for 357 receiving yards. Over the two seasons since 2020, Mims has just 19 catches and 319 receiving yards.

Mims has had multiple injury issues, but the failed Zach Wilson project for the Jets is also a factor in his lackluster production.

Cowboys Dealing with Potential Holdout

While Dallas is being approached by the Jets, they’re also dealing with one of their best players being unhappy. ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported that six-time All-Pro guard Zack Martin feels underpaid and is considering a holdout heading into training camp.

“Cowboys’ six-time All-Pro guard and team captain Zack Martin is considering not reporting to training camp due to his unhappiness with his contract and the team’s lack of interest in restructuring it, per sources,” Schefter posted on Twitter on July 19. “Martin believes he is ‘woefully underpaid relative to the market.’ Martin is scheduled to make about $7 million less this season than the NFL’s top-paid guards.”

Considering Martin is coming off back-to-back All-Pro seasons, it’s clear that he has a point in wanting to be one of the highest-paid guards in the league. Whether or not the Cowboys will adhere to his desires will now be one of the key storylines heading into Dallas’ training camp.