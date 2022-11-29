Cowboys Put Odell Beckham Jr. on Notice Amid Latest Rumors

Despite Odell Beckham’s recent plane incident, the Dallas Cowboys are moving ahead with their pursuit of star playmaker Odell Beckham Jr. The Cowboys may not be concerned about Beckham’s flight history, but owner Jerry Jones took a more serious tone when asked if adding the receiver could be a move for the future. Jones made it clear that the Cowboys would not be pursuing Beckham if he is not prepared to play this season after sustaining an ACL injury during the Super Bowl.

“Well, we have to have this year,” Jones said during a November 29 appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “We have to have this year. It’s very important. The things we do are to have him impact this year, so this year has to be a big part of it.

“This year, of course, we have six regular season games and the playoffs, we’ve got in my mind almost of the whole show ahead of us. We’ve got to have a situation where he can really contribute now.”

Beckham Has Been ‘Fully Cleared’ From His ACL Injury: Report

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants…” Odell Beckham Jr. tells us what he’s looking for in a new home & the playoff teams calling. pic.twitter.com/w1QBjPZnrW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 6, 2022

Unless the Cowboys discover something new during their visit with the wideout, there is no indication that Beckham’s health will sideline him from playing once he signs with a team. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham has been “fully cleared” from his ACL injury.

“Where is he rehab-wise? One source with direct knowledge of his rehab said Beckham has been fully cleared from his ACL injury suffered in Super Bowl LVI,” Rapoport wrote on November 27. “But that’s not all of it.

“Now it’s about getting up to speed football-wise with football-type activity. And while he’s been working hard, there is only so much Beckham can replicate without being on a team. That will take time. But upon signing with a team, the expectation is that he’ll be healthy enough to go. The plan was to have all the rehab hurdles cleared by Thanksgiving, and he’s hit that checkpoint. Now, it’s about picking a team.”

The Cowboys Are Scheduled to Meet With OBJ on December 5

Jones confirmed that Beckham is scheduled to meet with the Cowboys on Monday, December 5. The Cowboys owner also talked with Beckham (not in-person) on Thanksgiving and indicated the team may continue to be in communication with the star prior to his scheduled visit.

“Genuine, very genuine,” Jones said of his initial chat with Beckham. “Very competitive, feels confident, feels good about himself. I think he breeds confidence, but yet very, very just compatible. We think he’d fit in really good with us.”

Beckham is expected to meet with the Giants on December 1 and 2, per Rapoport. The playmaker will also meet with the Bills as the three teams are being labeled as the top contenders to land Beckham. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are being viewed around the league as the heavy favorite to sign the star receiver.

“Here’s what one executive on a team linked to Odell Beckham Jr. said this weekend about a potential landing spot for the free-agent WR: ‘It sounds like it will be Dallas,” Schefter tweeted on November 27. “‘If you’re in Vegas, your 2-1 favorite is the Cowboys and everyone else is 5- or 6-1.'”