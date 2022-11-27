Odell Beckham Booted Off Flight Ahead of Cowboys Visit

Odell Beckham Jr.’s free agency tour is not ready for takeoff.

Beckham is set to visit teams in the coming weeks — including the Dallas Cowboys, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants. However, the Pro Bowl pass-catcher was booted from his flight out of Miami on Sunday.

Rumors started to swirl about Beckham being escorted off the plane and Miami-Dade Police later issued a statement on what happened, dubbing it a “medical emergency.”

The flight crew was concerned for a passenger (Mr. Odell Beckham), as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure. Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for police and fire rescue. Upon the arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officer to exit the plane, and did so without incident.

From Miami-Dade Police on Odell Beckham Jr. being removed from a flight this morning: pic.twitter.com/ieD40w4wkv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 27, 2022

Beckham fired off some tweets earlier in the day that had sparked speculation that something happened.

“Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me. I’ve seen it all,” Beckham tweeted.

Beckham Has Visits Scheduled for Next Month

Beckham is set to start visiting teams in December as he evaluates where he wants to play next, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. Beckham has been recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl but has been eyeing contenders around the league.

He’ll visit the Giants on December 1-2, followed by the Cowboys on December 5. The Bills are also a team he plans to visit.

The Cowboys have been very open in their courting of Beckham. Quarterback Dak Prescott, star linebacker Micah Parsons and owner Jerry Jones have all done their part in letting OBJ know he’d be welcomed in Dallas.

“Odell is someone that we have all the appreciation in the world for what he is as a competitor,” owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 FM The Fan in Dallas, via The Athletic. “I know the Cowboys star on that helmet when he puts it on could look pretty good. … We may or may not get something done as far as adding at WR but, if we don’t, I like where we are.”

Beckham Looking for Long-Term Home

While Beckham will be a key add to any contender looking to make a run at the Super Bowl, the three-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher is thinking beyond this season with his next deal. After some down years in Cleveland and a short stint with the Rams that netted him a ring, Beckham wants somewhere he can “call home.”

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, or reunion with the Giants,” he told Complex Sports. “I want to be able to spill these last three or four years into these next three or fours into something where I can buy a home, like somewhere I can call home.”

Beckham went through some rough years in Cleveland after a trade from the Giants in 2019, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games. After an ugly ending with the Browns that resulted in his release, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run.