Cowboys Get Bad News on Odell Beckham Jr. Ahead of Visit: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are projected by many insiders to be the front-runners to land Odell Beckham Jr., but ESPN’s Jordan Raanan believes the playmaker “wants to be a Giant” after taking a visit to New York. Even if this is true, the bright side for Cowboys fans is the Giants may not be willing to meeting Beckham’s financial demands. Beckham has met with the Giants and Bills with the Cowboys next on the docket for a December 5, 2022 visit.

“Two things I think on OBJ situation from talking to people and observing: 1. Odell wants to be a Giant,” Raanan detailed in a series of December 4 tweets. “The lure of coming to NY, making it a home for his family and winning in this city is enticing. There’s unfinished biz. It’s matter of if Giants want to pay him $$$ he wants.

“2. The OBJ deal is more about next year than this year. Even Saquon Barkley has said it repeatedly, people need to be realistic. He’s coming back from serious knee injury. No training camp, no practice yet. It’s already December. Will take time to get in football shape.”

OBJ Wants a Multi-Year Contract Not a Prove-It Deal

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that Beckham has been “fully cleared” from his ACL injury. Yet, not everyone is buying the idea that the star receiver will take the field during the regular season.

“Anyone who thinks Odell Beckham rushing back from a second torn ACL should do a prove-it deal for the final few games of this season isn’t thinking logically,” Raanan added. “He’s better off waiting until next season to return rather than do that. #giants #bills #cowboys surprise teams lurking.”

Beckham Is Expected to Make a Mid-Week Decision: Report

Amid months of rumors about his future, it appears the Odell sweepstakes are coming to a close soon after the star meets with the Cowboys. Fox Sports’ Peter Schrager reported that Beckham is expected to make a “mid-week” decision on where he will sign, meaning Dallas will likely have an answer prior to Week 14.

“So, what’s the latest? Odell Beckham was in the New York Giants facility, he met with the Giants for two days,” Schrager detailed on December 4. “And then he went up to Buffalo, and he had a dinner with the Buffalo Bills brass. Von Miller was involved in that dinner, but he left without a contract.

“The word is he’s going to meet with the Cowboys now and by mid-week there’s an expectation that Odell Beckham will choose his destination. But I would circle those three teams right now: Giants, Cowboys and Buffalo Bills. Oh, the world turns.”

Beckham’s visit with the Cowboys will be critical for two keys reasons. Owner Jerry Jones made it clear that the team would not have an interest in signing Beckham if the wideout did not plan to suit up this season. Secondly, the Cowboys and Beckham will need to agree on the financial parameters, something Dallas could have an edge over New York depending on the team’s risk tolerance given the receiver’s injury history.

“Well, we have to have this year,” Jones said during a November 29 appearance on 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan and RJ.” “We have to have this year. It’s very important. The things we do are to have him impact this year, so this year has to be a big part of it.

“This year, of course, we have six regular season games and the playoffs, we’ve got in my mind almost of the whole show ahead of us. We’ve got to have a situation where he can really contribute now.”