Cowboys Target Odell Beckham Responds Backlash From Viral Video

Video has emerged of Odell Beckham Jr.’s incident on the plane from November and the free agent wide receiver sounded off on how it’s being distributed and he’s being perceived.

Beckham was removed from the plane after the flight crew said he was going “in and out of consciousness” and would not buckle his seatbelt ahead of takeoff.

Various clips from the police body cam footage have gone viral, including Beckham ripping into a passenger who confronted him.

“You’re everything wrong with the world,” Beckham tells the man. “Looking at me to get off a plane, for you. I would never, ever in my life get off the plane for you. Specifically you. Maybe everybody else, I would get off the plane.

“You gon’ wait 40 minutes and I’m going to be on a private plane home. Yeah, with your fat ass. Get your ass off the plane for a second. … Enjoy the cheese board on the way home with your ugly ass.”

Beckham Addresses Incident With Series of Tweets

It wasn’t a good look for Beckham, who is in search of his next NFL opportunity and already has a reputation as being somewhat of a diva. He took to Twitter to address the video and give his side of the story.

“Can’t address everything in this world, it’s exhausting,” Beckham tweeted. “Errbody got an opinion on situations they weren’t involved in. All u can do is kno who u truly are. Purell only kills 99.9% of germs…there’s always gon be a lil left over.”

Beckham said that he hasn’t been involved in any scandalous headlines and that he’s been “chilling” in preparation for a return.

“Anyways I’ve had enough fun wit the entertainment for the day,” he wrote. “Something that’s not goin down in the history books just news for the day. Carrying on and hoping everyone has a great day!”

Cowboys Were Very Interested in Odell Beckham

Beckham remains a free agent as he continues his rehab from a torn ACL he suffered in last season’s Super Bowl. He did go on a tour in December that included the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants and Buffalo Bills.

Beckham was heavily courted by the Cowboys and a signing even appeared imminent at one point. However, worries about his ability to get on the field this season stemming from his injury brought Dallas’ interest to a halt, although owner Jerry Jones teased that signing OBJ could be something that happens down the line.

“It’s not realistic to think about having him in a meaningful way for the playoffs,” Jones said in December. “Now, that’s not dismissing the future.”

The Cowboys turned to another veteran pass-catcher in T.Y. Hilton after Beckham fell through. He has notched seven catches in three games for 121 yards.

Jones has made it clear that Beckham is someone he admires and covets. Only time will tell if he’ll eventually be wearing a star on the side of his helmet.