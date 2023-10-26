3-Time Pro Bowler Tells Cowboys, Jerry Jones to Trade for Saints WR

The Dallas Cowboys have just days until the trade deadline, and one former NFL receiver thinks owner Jerry Jones should move for a New Orleans Saints WR. Whether the Cowboys need another WR or not can be debated, but there’s no question that Saints WR Michael Thomas would improve the team.

On a recent episode of FOX Sports’ Undisputed, 3-time Pro Bowler Keyshawn Johnson urged the Cowboys to make a trade for Thomas. Johnson happens to be the uncle of Thomas, but he claims that the idea has nothing to do with relation.

“He’s on an expiring contract, he’s healthy. If that isn’t easier to get than [Denver Broncos WR] Courtland Sutton, than you may want to kick the tires on Courtland Sutton. You need a large redzone opportunity, you don’t have one. I understand CeeDee Lamb is there, but you’ve got to have a guy in that zone that’s a big physical presence because the tight end is not.”

.@keyshawn says the Cowboys should pursue a trade for Michael Thomas 👀 pic.twitter.com/XXDG2CMqJj — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 24, 2023

Undisputed host Skip Bayless than asked if Thomas will cost a first-round pick. Johnson clearly did not think so, thanks to his age and contract. Getting someone with his ceiling for cheap would be a huge move, but the Cowboys and Jerry Jones seem far away from making that happen.

Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Updates Trade Deadline Situation

In classic fashion, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones hasn’t ruled out a potential trade. Dallas has the cap space and have had a solid start to the season that should give the green light for a move to improve the roster.

However, his latest update on October 26 seems to make any potential move seem like a long shot.

“I don’t see anything heated up to a level that would cause something to happen,” Jones said, per The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “If we don’t do anything at this trade deadline, we’ve got a team that can get us where we want to go.”

If the phones aren’t ringing, there’s not much for the Cowboys to do. Sure, they could pursue pieces themselves but they aren’t going to get good value, even for someone on the last year of their deal like Thomas.

Thomas in Last Year of Deal with Saints

Circa 2019, Thomas looked like one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. The former Ohio State star was coming off back-to-back All-Pro selections, going for 5512 receiving yards and 32 touchdowns over his first four seasons per PFR.

However, he has not come anywhere near that in the years since. That is primarily due to injury, but there is also just a visible drop in effectiveness. The Saints having a rotating cast at QB hasn’t helped, but Thomas has only played 17 games since the start of the 2020 season.

Thomas has started the 2023 season consistently, though. He has been targeted no less than six times per game, and his lowest yards total this year, 42, was in the same game that he scored his lone touchdown of the season.

All the extra factors make a potential Cowboys trade for Thomas a gamble, but there is clearly still a talented receiver as he approaches his 31st birthday.