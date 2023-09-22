Cowboys Linked to Recently Cut Saints CB as Trevon Diggs Replacement

The Dallas Cowboys are facing their first real adversity of the season as they handle corner Trevon Diggs‘ season-ending ACL injury. But in terms of potential replacements, they do have a few veteran options, including the surprisingly released New Orleans Saints CB Bradley Roby.

Roby is looking for his fourth different team since entering the league in 2014. ESPN’s Bill Barnwell posted that Roby appears to be a likely candidate for Dallas to call to fill the hole Diggs leaves behind.

“So disappointing. What a fun defense that’s been to watch the first two weeks. Wonder if the Cowboys call Bradley Roby, who has been a free agent after being cut by the Saints at the end of camp,” Barnwell posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) on September 21.

The Cowboys will likely evaluate their options this weekend to see how DaRon Bland or other secondary options perform at Diggs’ spot. But if things do not go well, anticipate Dallas signing a new option, and Roby could very much be the replacement that they are looking for.

Roby Looking for New Team After Saints Stint

While Roby may not have the big-play ability that Diggs has showcased game after game, he is the definition of a consistent, experienced cornerback. With over nine years in the league, Roby is as experienced as they come and is entering his 31-year-old season.

The former Ohio State standout joined the Denver Broncos as a first-round draft pick in the 2014 draft, and has spent the decade since putting out consistent output with Denver, the Houston Texans and the Saints. According to Pro Football Reference, Roby has registered at least one interception in each season except for the 2022 campaign.

Further, the lowest number of PDs in a season for Roby is 5, also coming in 2022. That’s not wildly impressive, but his 85 career passes defended shows that he still retains his ball skills as he enters the latter stage of his career.

Roby’s drop in production during his 2022 season is a warning sign, but Dallas isn’t asking him to be Diggs. They just need a reliable option that won’t give up the game due to a lack of experience or trying to make risky plays.

Cowboys Dealing with Another Injury Issue

While the Dallas front office figures out the plan at corner, they are also having to juggle concerns over center Tyler Biadasz as he deals with a hamstring issue. As Heavy previously covered, Biadasz got an MRI on September 21.

But while Diggs’ updates only confirmed the worst, the latest practice report states that Biadasz isn’t dealing with anything severe and could play on Sunday. The Athletic reporter Jon Machota shared an update on September 22, stating that Biadasz has a “good chance” to suit up against the Arizona Cardinals.

“Brandin Cooks, Tyler Smith, Donovan Wilson are all expected to play Sunday. Good chance the same goes for Tyler Biadasz and Zack Martin,” Machota wrote on X.

Having the offensive line as close to a full bill of health as possible is a huge boost, while the return of Donovan Wilson is a needed addition amid Diggs’ issues.