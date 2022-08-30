Cowboys Make Decision at QB, Cut Ex-Panthers QB After Promising Preseason

The Dallas Cowboys know who their No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks are going to be this season after cutting a former Carolina Panthers QB.

Dak Prescott’s place as the team’s starting quarterback for the 2022 season was never in question, but Dallas had a bit of a battle for the pecking order beyond that. Cooper Rush, Will Grier and Ben DiNucci all entered with a chance for the backup job, but only one could take the gig.

Dallas’ plans are still somewhat murky, but they are cutting Rush, DiNucci and Grier. Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken was first to report that Grier would be released on August 30.

“Cowboys waived QB Will Grier, person familiar with move said,” Gehlken Tweeted. “He impressed this summer with his downfield aggressiveness and athleticism while overcoming a groin issue that interrupted an otherwise strong training camp.”

Cowboys waived QB Will Grier, person familiar with move said. He impressed this summer with his downfield aggressiveness and athleticism while overcoming a groin issue that interrupted an otherwise strong training camp. pic.twitter.com/aZe2EwnqmC — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 30, 2022

For Grier, it may be tough to be cut and not be declared the outright winner of the backup spot, but impressing when opportunities arise are all the QB can hope for. While he still may end up as the No. 2 QB or on the Cowboys’ practice squad, he’s also made a case for other NFL teams to consider him as a free agent.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Grier Felt He Earned No. 2 Spot

As Heavy has previously covered, Grier was recently asked about his play and if he earned the right to backup Prescott. The former Panthers quarterback prefaced his response by saying, “I do. It’s not up to me, but I do,” and then saying that he wanted more chances.

“I didn’t get a huge sample size, felt like I showed what I could do, but I always want more,” Grier said, according to the Cowboys’ YouTube account. There’s more that’s there, but that’s part of it. All I can do now is wait until I get another opportunity.”

Grier appeared in two of the Cowboys’ three preseason games, completing 18 of 32 passes for 186 yards and two touchdowns, according to Google’s box scores. Both passing touchdowns came in Dallas’ 27-26 win over the Seattle Seahawks.

It’s still a tough blow to lose a position battle, but Grier did not hurt his stock with the Cowboys or with other NFL teams with his play the past couple of months.

Cowboys Release Rush, with a Catch

With the decision seemingly down to Grier or Rush, seeing Grier hit the chopping block wasn’t necessarily a surprise, but it probably did confuse some Dallas fans when the Cowboys also released Rush.

As Heavy’s Jonathan Adams covered, Dallas released Rush and are likely planning to keep Rush around, although it’s unclear if he’ll be the No. 2 or No. 3 QB. With four years of NFL experience, Rush won’t test the waiver wire which means no other NFL team can swoop in and take the 28-year-old QB.

Grier, on the other hand, will be going to waivers and it will give 31 NFL teams the chance to add Grier before Dallas could decide to add him to the practice squad or to the main roster.