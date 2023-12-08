Ex-Cowboys Star Ezekiel Elliott Sends Message: ‘Still Got It’

Back in September, just before he was slated to return to Dallas for a game against the Cowboys for the first time in a visiting jersey, running back Ezekiel Elliott was a bit philosophical.

He had not wanted to leave Dallas when the team let him go in March, choosing to put its eggs in Tony Pollard’s basket.

All around the NFL, there were whispers—shouts, at times—that Elliott was finished in the league. The Cowboys believed it. That saddened the all-too-forthcoming Elliott.

“I would say I was definitely disappointed, but everything happens for a reason,” Elliott said back then. “God has his plan for us. I’m excited for this next chapter in life. I’m excited to be a Patriot.”

On Thursday night in Pittsburgh, though, we got a glimpse of the Ezekiel Elliott of old. And he wanted to make sure we all knew it.

Speaking to Mike Garofalo of the NFL Network after the game, Elliott said: “I feel good, man. I feel really good, I am glad to be able to show you guys, I still got it.”

For @NFLGameDay Final with #Patriots RB Ezekiel Elliott on the tail end of 39 carries over five days and a really big tackle that saved a TD and helped secure a much-needed win over the #Steelers: “I’m glad I’m able to show you guys I’ve still got it.” pic.twitter.com/F8YUldVubT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 8, 2023

Ezekiel Elliott Was a 3-Time Pro Bowl Star for the Cowboys

For the first five seasons of his career, of course, Ezekiel Elliott was arguably the best running back in the NFL, leading the league in total rushing yards in 2016 and 2018, and leading the league in yards per game from 2016 to 2018.

He also scored 68 running touchdowns in 105 career games for the Cowboys, including 15 as a rookie.

He won three Pro Bowl berths while in Dallas, too, but his numbers began slipping after this fourth season. He did wrangle a six-year, $90 million contract from the Cowboys, and Dallas wound up paying more than $70 million on that deal.

But the fangs came out for Elliott this offseason. Kyle Brandt of NFL Network said of Elliott, “You turn on the Cowboys games and there hasn’t been a lot,” Brandt said. “His yards per carry is very low. There just hasn’t been a lot of juice … I’m not reordering my playoff predictions because they got Ezekiel Elliott in 2023.”

Bob Sturm of The Athletic noted that the “consensus” opinion of scouts and executives was that, “He has very little left in his legs and the word is out.”

Thursday Night Football Showing Started With a Fashion Statement

But now with the mostly sad-sack Patriots, Elliott showed on Thursday that “Ezekiel Elliott in 2023” is still a nifty player.

Elliott had 22 carries for 68 yards on the ground, more a workmanlike performance than a star turn. But he was a nightmare to contain in the flat for the Steelers, racking up 72 yards receiving and scoring the Patriots’ opening touchdown as a pass-catcher out of the backfield. Not bad for a guy toiling with a three-win outfit.

“We needed this a lot,” Elliott said. “It’s been a minute since we had a win, it’s been a minute since we knew how this felt. It’s great for these guys to come out here and get this win.”

Speaking of outfits, Elliott made a statement, too, when he showed up in the game wearing a full mink coat, a la Joe Namath.

Pure Luxury 🔥 @EzekielElliott heading to Pittsburgh for Thursday Night Primetime wearing his fully custom made Mink coat by yours truly! Been waiting on this one 🥶❄️ pic.twitter.com/WxVfEdjTKa — Gentleman's Playbook (@GentsPlaybook) December 6, 2023

“I am finally up here in the Northeast, so it was only right that I get me a mink, so definitely, my guy did his thing, got me looking good,” Elliott said.

Good, indeed.