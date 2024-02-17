Cowboys Urged to Address Problem Area with Trade for Patriots Starter

The Dallas Cowboys have one of the NFL’s most talented rosters, but there is still a key area that needs to be improved. The team’s defense ended up being the issue in their NFC Wild Card loss, primarily the play on the interior defensive line.

Whether they improve the defensive line through a trade, free agency or the NFL draft remains to be seen, but New England Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux is an option. Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine suggested a trade for Godchaux on February 14.

“Finding another veteran who could take on a run-stuffing role could help the Cowboys take the next step. That’s why calling the Patriots about Davon Godchaux is a good idea,” Ballentine wrote. “At 6’3″, 330 pounds, Godchaux is the kind of run-stuffing nose tackle who should serve as a baseline for what the Cowboys hope [Mazi] Smith becomes. If he can offer even higher pass-rushing upside, then he could live up to his first-round draft pedigree.”

It’s an interesting idea, because it’s not just about getting better production from a new addition. Mazi Smith did not have a stellar rookie season at DT, but adding another high-level player could help him further develop.

Godchaux’s Time with Patriots, Dolphins

With seven seasons under his belt, Godchaux is a proven veteran that has a positive track record in terms of production and health. Defensive tackles don’t jump out of the box score like edge rushers, but it’s clear that Godchaux impacts plays.

He first entered the league after being drafted in the 5th round of the 2017 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins. As a rookie, he was initially a backup but worked his way into a starting role.

Over the next two years, Godchaux was a force for the Dolphins. According to Pro Football Reference, Godchaux totaled 10 tackles for loss and three sacks over that span. In the 2019 season, the former LSU Tiger put up a whopping 75 combined tackles.

However, his 2020 season was cut prematurely after he suffered a torn bicep. Despite being a solid player for Miami, they did not re-sign him. He joined the Patriots ahead of the 2021 season.

He has started 50 of 51 possible games for New England, totaling 2.5 sacks and 7 tackles for loss.

Cowboys Bringing Back Familiar Face

Speaking of improving the defensive line, Dallas has also shaken up the coaching staff. With the hire of Mike Zimmer as defensive coordinator, there’s been a need to fill out the staff. To help with the defensive line, the Cowboys are hiring Greg Ellis as an assistant.

For younger Dallas fans, Ellis was a first-round pick by the team in the 1998 NFL draft. He played 11 seasons for the Cowboys and totaled 77 sacks in that time. Most notably, he won the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award in 2007 as he totaled 12.5 sacks in 13 games.

Hiring Ellis is a feel-good moment for the organization and its fans. However, there will be significant pressure to raise the bar as the Cowboys enter a Super Bowl-or-bust season.