Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Drops Brutal Review After Eagles Loss: ‘We Didn’t Pass’

The Dallas Cowboys came agonizingly close to a win over the Philadelphia Eagles, but quarterback Dak Prescott’s post-game words sum up how the 28-23 loss stings. Two offensive plays ending just short of the goal line was the deciding factor and dropped the Cowboys to 5-3.

Earning a win on the road in Philly was always going to be tough. But losing a close one in that finish is never easy, and that was visible when Prescott spoke to the media after the game.

“If [this game was a test], we didn’t pass, and that sucks,” Prescott said. “Everybody in that locker room believed. And we still do. Don’t get me wrong. We were inches away from this being a different game, about being a different outcome at the end of the game, with the way that was being played. But we’re getting better. I can promise you that. We’re going to continue to get better. We’re getting better, and we’re OK.”

There should be signs of encouragement that Dallas can hang with the current NFC champions, especially after the 42-10 beatdown at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year. However, a loss is still a loss and losing to a division rival like Philadelphia is tough to swallow.

Former Cowboys WR Dez Bryant Calls Out Refs

While Dak Prescott didn’t focus on the officiating, three-time Pro Bowler and former Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant did. During and after the game, Bryant was vocal on X (formerly known as Twitter) about the referees, as Heavy’s Sean Deveney recently covered.

Bryant responded to a user criticizing Dallas, specifically pointing out the second-half pass interference call on Cowboys CB Stephon Gilmore.

“Bruh I know you are watching the same game. Refs on some other sh**. Explain to me how that was a flag on Gilmore!” Bryant wrote.

Both the Cowboys and Eagles were flagged 10 times each, so there’s not a clear discrepancy in terms of which way the flags were thrown. However, there were a couple big spots that Cowboys fans will have an issue, especially after a tight loss like that.

Dallas Gets Bounce-Back Opportunity Against Giants

Losing a divisional game is always tough. But Dallas has a major opportunity to “get right” against the New York Giants. New York is reeling from a 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that also saw QB Daniel Jones tear his ACL.

And considering that the Cowboys dominated the Giants 40-0 in the opening week of the season and this game is in Arlington, Texas, Dallas will expect a certain victory to get their sixth win of the season. That’s not to mention that the Cowboys have rebounded with a win after each of their losses in the 2023 season.

There’s a reason why Quarter4 estimates a 88% win probability for the Cowboys and some sportsbooks have Dallas as a 14-point favorites. Winning games is never easy in the NFL, but this is one of the few contests where the Cowboys should have no trouble getting the win.