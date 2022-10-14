Cowboys Star Roasts Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Before Week 6: ‘Like I Should Be Worried’

The Dallas Cowboys are set for a major NFC East clash on Sunday with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles, and one star is already adding fuel to the fire.

As one of the NFL’s most prominent rivalries, the flames don’t need much stoking. But the 5-0 Eagles and 4-1 Cowboys are doing it all the same, with DeMarcus Lawrence taking aim at Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts on Thursday.

After being peppered with questions about Hurts and saying that the Eagles QB “still struggles” in areas of the game, Lawrence dropped a couple of noteworthy quotes according to The Athletic reporter Jon Machota.

“How about this, that’s the last question I’m going to hear about Hurts. For real though. Because I really don’t care,” Lawrence said. “Y’all asking me questions like I should be worried about them. Never worried. Never scared. Never quivering from any situation. But I just want y’all to understand that we coming to play, too.”

Lawrence rarely holds back when he’s got a mic in front of him, and this time is no different. Dallas has supreme confidence in their defense, but they are facing a new test with a high-performing Eagles offense.

Lawrence Looking for Another Big Game

Over the past season and change, defensive end Micah Parsons has become the leading pass rusher on the Cowboys. Lawrence is still a real threat, but he is in need of another big game to show that.

A look at Pro Football Reference shows that Lawrence has been either feasting or famished over the 2022 season. The 30-year-old defensive end has not registered a sack in four of Dallas’ five games so far, but totaled three sacks in the 23-16 win over the New York Giants.

While he did score a touchdown on a fumble recovery in Week 5, Lawrence hasn’t made a ton of impact plays other than his standout performance against New York. He has one tackle for loss other than the Giants game, and only two QB hits outside of that game.

Hurts has been sacked 11 times in five games, which should mean Lawrence (and Parsons) have their chances. It will just be vital that both of them get home in the backfield for Dallas.

Cowboys DE Playing Through Injury

One potential reason why Lawrence hasn’t earned a sack in the past two weeks is that he’s playing through a chest injury. By the defensive end’s own words, it does seem like a semi-serious issue but he also explained that it wasn’t so bad that he needs surgery.

“I’m hurt. But I can’t do nothing about it,” Lawrence said, per Machota. “I’m a soldier. I ride. That’s it. It ain’t nothing like I have to get surgery for, so if I don’t need surgery then I’m going to stick it out and ride.”

Players work their way through injuries all the time, but Lawrence’s quote does create a bit of concern for the defensive end. The Cowboys may now look at Parsons as the team’s premier defensive end, but Lawrence still has a massive role to play in 2022.