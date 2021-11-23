Cowboys Could Add Former Pro Bowl RB with Zeke Injured

Phillip Lindsay is departing the Houston Texans but might not escape the Lone Star State.

With Ezekiel Elliott battling an ongoing knee ailment, Dallas Cowboys in-house reporter David Helman suggested the team submit a claim for the veteran running back, whom Houston placed on waivers Tuesday.

“am I dumb if I’d consider a claim while Zeke works through is knee issue?” Helman posited via Twitter.

Not at all, as it turns out many Cowboys fans like the idea of adding Lindsay to a backfield that features Elliott, Tony Pollard, and Corey Clement.

“You are not dumb, this would be an excellent pick up. He is stronger and more durable than anyone else we have in the wings,” responded @MayhallTgordon.

“100% good idea. Zeke is hurting, but pushing through. Give him 10 days off after Saints game, then another week as well. 17 days off and put him on path to good health for stretch run,” responded @pjayjohnson.

“Lindsay > Clement so I’d consider that a win, even though I don’t think we’d win that claim,” responded @nando_0789.

Background on Lindsay

A 2018 undrafted free agent out of Colorado, the 27-year-old totaled 2,550 rushing yards — consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns — and 17 touchdowns across 534 carries for his hometown Broncos, who cut bait earlier this offseason. He added 465 receiving yards and one TD on 77 receptions in Denver.

Lindsay’s best NFL season came as a rookie, during which he averaged a stellar 5.4 yards per carry, qualified for the Pro Bowl, and cracked the Pro Football Writers Association’s All-Rookie Team.

A dynamic runner who can struggle in pass protection due to his diminutive (5-foot-8) stature, Lindsay converted 50 attempts into 130 ground yards and one TD over 10 games with the moribund Texans, chipping in three catches for 37 yards and another score while working in a committee.

Zeke Should Be Good to Go on Thanksgiving

Cowboys star Ezekiel Elliott took a painful tumble amid Sunday’s 19-9 loss at Kansas City when a Chiefs defender rolled over his leg. Elliott limped to the sideline but refused medical treatment and finished the game, logging 32 scoreless yards on nine carries.

Afterward, Zeke described the injury as an aggravation of a previous knee issue. But neither Dallas vice president Stephen Jones nor head coach Mike McCarthy — nor the $90 million runner — appear concerned with his status for Thanksgiving Day’s matchup against the visiting Las Vegas Raiders.

“He’s had a little bone bruise there. It’s been there, but, you know, he’s a competitor. He’s tough. I think our bigger issues were the Chiefs played at a high level,” Jones said Monday, November 22 on 105.3 The Fan, via beat reporter Brianna Dix.

“The conversation with the trainers, I have no reason to think he won’t go,” McCarthy told reporters Monday, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

“Ezekiel Elliott said his knee is doing better,” The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported Tuesday, November 23. “It’s just about managing the pain when he takes a hit or has twisted it. He hasn’t considered sitting out a game to rest it. That hasn’t even been discussed. He expects to be good to go for Thursday.”

