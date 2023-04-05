Ex-Cowboys Starter Signs with Steelers in Free Agency: Report

The Dallas Cowboys and the rest of the NFL are making free agency moves ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, with one former Cowboy joining the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When it comes to defensive reinforcement, Dallas has focused more on retaining key members like defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and linebacker Leighton Vander Esch. It appears the Steelers are taking a similar approach by bringing back safety Damontae Kazee.

Pittsburgh signed Kazee in the 2022 free agency window after the former San Diego State star spent the 2021 season with Dallas. Kazee tested the free agency market again in 2023 but is returning to the Steelers who made the signing official on April 4.

“We have signed TE Zach Gentry to a one-year contract and S Damontae Kazee to a two-year contract,” Pittsburgh posted on Twitter.

Kazee has carved out an impressive NFL career over the past six seasons, although his latest campaign with the Steelers was a down year. They obviously still like what they have with the safety though, and he’ll be back in Pennsylvania this fall.

Kazee Facing New Challenge with Steelers

Kazee has had extreme highs and lows since entering the NFL in the 2017 draft as a fifth-round pick. His four-year stint with the Atlanta Falcons sums it up well, as he went from playing a small percentage of snaps to bringing down 7 interceptions in one season in 2018.

Pro Football Reference shows that he’s always had a ballhawk playstyle with 14 career INTs, two of those coming in his singular campaign with the Cowboys. Speaking of which, Kazee’s time with Dallas was probably his best overall season other than 2018.

The former Aztec standout registered four passes defended and 35 solo tackles, chipping in two forced fumbles to cap off a solid season. He started 15 games but appeared in all 17 contests.

That season didn’t translate to big money with Pittsburgh, but his new two-year deal will be the highest yearly salary average of his career. Spotrac states that he’ll earn an average of $3 million per year.

Cowboys Turning Attention to RB in Free Agency?

While the Steelers have been working on bringing back Kazee, the Cowboys are apparently in the market for a new running back. Dallas has been linked to several NFL draft prospects, but ESPN insider Bill Barnwell believes the team could add a marquee RB if the right situation materializes.

“The Cowboys could look toward a market that still includes Leonard Fournette, Latavius Murray and Kareem Hunt unsigned. There’s also a chance expensive veterans such as Derrick Henry and Dalvin Cook could be released after the draft. Dallas could add a rookie in April’s draft, but Pollard’s uncertain status for Week 1 leads me to believe the team would probably prefer to have a more experienced back on the roster,” Barnwell wrote on March 30.

Dallas parted ways with longtime RB Ezekiel Elliott earlier in the free agency window, instead committing to Tony Pollard by franchise-tagging the 25-year-old running back.

The Cowboys will want to replace Elliott in some fashion, but how they do so will be a major narrative for the next month.