Former 1,000-Yard Playmaker Considered ‘Cheap’ Option for Cowboys: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys could be considered a potential destination for a recently released running back, according to an analyst.

As suggested by Drake Toll of Sports Illustrated, the Cowboys could make sense as a landing spot for James Robinson, who was released by the New England Patriots on Monday, June 12. Just months after signing a two-year, $4 million deal with the Patriots, Robinson will now search for his fourth team in less than a year.

Why the Cowboys Could Be Interested in James Robinson

According to Toll, the 24-year-old Robinson could serve as a “cheap” option to add into the fold as a potential third-down back.

“But he’s still there, a cheap option to add into Dallas’ fold as a third-down back with legitimate experience,” writes Toll. “Past Pollard, the Cowboys have not made it clear whether Ronald Jones, Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn or another ball-carrier will relieve Pollard. Among this group, only Jones has established much in his NFL career. Would another reclamation candidate in Robinson be one too many?”

Simply put, the Cowboys are lacking proven options beyond Tony Pollard. The one proven back on the depth chart is Ronald Jones. However, the veteran back saw sporadic playing time with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, seeing just 17 attempts in six games.

As far as Dallas’ other running backs are concerned — Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and Deuce Vaughn — all three backs have a combined total of just 45 career carries for 185 yards.

Not only is Robinson a former 1,000-yard rusher, he carried the ball 110 times for 425 yards and three touchdowns while splitting last season between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

James Robinson is ‘Cheap’ Option When Compared to Dalvin Cook

As Toll mentions, there is no shortage of options at running back on the free agency market. However, Robinson is one of the few that can be considered a “cheap” option, especially when compared to more high-profile backs such as Dalvin Cook.

“So the running back free agent pool will continue to draw attention as a legitimate topic this offseason,” writes Toll. “Between Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Kareem Hunt, Mike Davis and now Robinson all being available, there is no shortage of options. … but some are more expensive than others. Robinson does not count on the ‘expensive’ ledger, making his a name worthy of discussion.”

According to Spotrac, Cook’s projected market value is $8.7 million per season, which would make him the eighth-highest paid running back in the league. While Cook would certainly be interesting on the Cowboys, it’s hard to envision considering his high cost and because he wouldn’t see nearly the amount of touches that he’s used to seeing — he’s averaged 269 carries and 43 receptions over the past four seasons — with Pro Bowler Pollard in the fold.

In Robinson, the Cowboys could sign him for the veteran’s minimum. To top it off, unlike C0ok — who was the clear-cut No. 1 running back with the Minnesota Vikings — Robinson split time with Travis Etienne in Jacksonville and Michael Carter in New York last season. In other words, he’d have little trouble splitting reps with Pollard.

It’s unclear if the Cowboys have interest in Robinson, but it’s certainly an avenue worth pursuing if Dallas is looking to add another running back.