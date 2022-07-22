‘Potential’ Trade Sees Cowboys Acquire Versatile Playmaker From Rival

The Dallas Cowboys could acquire a familiar face from one of their top rivals.

According to Brian Martin of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, a “potential” trade scenario sees the Cowboys upgrade at wide receiver by acquiring the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Jalen Reagor. The former first-round draft selection has been a major disappointment in Philadelphia thus far, posting just 31 receptions for 280 yards (9.0 yards per reception) and two touchdowns in 16 games last season.

As Martin notes, Reagor — after starting 12 games last season — will be buried further on the depth chart following the acquisition of veteran receiver A.J. Brown and the emergence of 2021 first-round draft pick, Devonta Smith.

“The Eagles former first-round draft pick has unfortunately never really found his footing in Philadelphia,” said Martin. “After trading for A.J. Brown this year, and after drafting DeVonta Smith in the first-round in 2021, Reagor is at best third on the depth chart. While that’s not terrible, it’s not exactly what everyone had envisioned when he was selected 21st overall in 2020.”

Cowboys Lacking in Viable Wide Receivers

A change of scenery could maximize Reagor’s versatility, especially considering the Cowboys are lacking in established viable options outside of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. Gallup will likely miss the first two or three games of the season due to recovery from an ACL injury.

“Dallas’ familiarity with Jalen Reagor, and the need for a player with his skill set, could make him an ideal trade target, even between divisional foes,” says Martin. “Like Deonte Harty, Reagor is a player who can play inside/out, be used as a gadget player, and be the primary punt returner. A 2023 late-round pick could be all it takes to acquire this versatile playmaker if the Eagles want to get something back for a bust in their system.”

With Reagor due to earn $3.6 million this season and $4.2 million next season, the Eagles could cut bait with their first-round bust and get compensation in return.

It’s worth mentioning that the fourth receiver currently on the depth chart, Zach Pascal, outperformed Reagor last season — 38 receptions for 384 yards (10.1 yards per reception) and three touchdowns — as a member of the Indianapolis Colts. Pascal has also previously posted back-to-back 600-yard seasons.

Pascal is currently a much cheaper option, playing on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million.

Why the Eagles Won’t Trade Reagor to Cowboys

Depending upon how things play out during training camp, the idea of the Eagles trading their 2020 first-round draft selection is a realistic one. Considering his versatility — he served as the Eagles’ punt and kick returner during the 2021 season — and the fact that he’s just 23 years of age, Reagor will likely have a number of trade suitors if he becomes available.

With that being said, the idea of the Eagles trading Reagor — a talented young player still capable of turning his career around — to their top rival for the NFC East crown this season is just not logical. If Philadelphia was a team destined to be one of the worst in the league this season, they would probably consider a trade to an NFC East rival. However, that’s not the case — especially considering the Eagles are coming off of a playoff appearance last season.

Considering the Cowboys’ lack of depth at receiver, Reagor would probably have a better chance at producing in Dallas compared to in Philadelphia. But because the two teams are competing for a division crown this season, don’t expect Reagor in a Cowboys uniform anytime soon.