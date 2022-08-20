Proposed Scenario Brings Cowboys ‘Multipurpose’ Threat WR

The Dallas Cowboys could make a move for a big wide receiver.

As the Cowboys continue to progress through training camp, they intend to enter the regular season with just one healthy viable veteran wideout in CeeDee Lamb. With Michael Gallup sidelined through at least Week 1 due to recovery from ACL surgery and James Washington out until potentially October due to a Jones fracture, the Cowboys are suddenly thin at receiver.

According to a proposal from Brian Martin of SB Nation’s Blogging the Boys, the Cowboys could be a landing spot for Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Laviska Shenault.

“Shenault is a name we’ve heard floated around as someone who could be available via trade,” says Martin. “He was Jacksonville’s second-round pick a few years ago, but has never really developed into the playmaker they envisioned when they selected him 42nd overall in 2020. Despite that, he is someone the Cowboys showed an interest in pre-draft and someone who could add some much-needed depth to the position. The 6’1”, 227-pound WR could greatly benefit from playing with CeeDee Lamb.”

Shenault Has Disappointed as Early Draft Pick of Jaguars

Shenault is a big receiver who was actually nicknamed “Hulk Viska” due to his 6-foot-1, 220-pound frame. Despite serving as a starting receiver for the Jaguars over his first two seasons, he hasn’t exactly lived up to his billing. The 23-year-old’s production declined in 2021 compared to his rookie season when he posted just 63 receptions on 100 targets (63.0 percent catch rate) for 619 yards and no touchdowns. During his rookie campaign, Shenault posted 58 receptions for 600 yards (73.4 percent catch rate) and five touchdowns.

While he hasn’t exactly displayed his versatility early on in his NFL career, Shenault possesses similar abilities to San Francisco 49ers “multipurpose” threat Deebo Samuel, as Ian Wharton of Bleacher Report notes.

“He (Shenault) was supposed to be the closest thing to multipurpose receiver Deebo Samuel, but his usage has not mirrored that skill set,” says Wharton. “With several of San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan’s former assistants spread across the league employing similar principles, there’s not a better fit for Shenault than that scheme.”

The Jaguars have used Shenault for just 29 carries, 132 yards and zero touchdowns over his first two seasons.

Cowboys Could Utilize Shenault Due to Thin Depth

The Cowboys obviously have a need for outside receivers, with rookie Jalen Tolbert locked in as a starter in three-receiver sets, undrafted rookie Dennis Houston receiving first-team reps in training camp and Noah Brown possibly emerging as a starter for Week 1 due to injuries.

Due to Shenault’s experience as a starter, he could temporarily fill one of the outside receiver roles opposite of Lamb while Tolbert occupies the slot. As Wharton notes, Shenault is buried on the Jaguars’ depth chart. Following offseason additions featuring Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram, Shenault is the fourth or fifth option in Jacksonville, as he battles just to make the roster out of training camp.

“Despite catching 121 passes for 1,219 yards and five scores in his first two seasons, Shenault appears to be the fourth or fifth option in the Jaguars offense,” says Wharton. “He’s not considered a special teams ace, so his roster spot is in danger. But in the right situation, he could be more valuable.”

Shenault may not be the big name that Cowboys fans are hoping for, but he brings size, versatility and experience to a unit desperately needing it.