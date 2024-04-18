Proposed Trade Sees Cowboys Flip Dak Prescott for 18-TD Pro Bowl QB

The Dallas Cowboys could pull off the unexpected when it relates to Dak Prescott.

Prescott is entering the final year of his contract without an extension in place. With that in mind, a proposed trade would see the Cowboys flip Prescott to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for four draft picks and quarterback Gardner Minshew.

The proposed trade has been brought up by FS1’s Craig Carton with an unverifiable rumor.

Via Mike Fisher of Athlon Sports:

“There’s smoke in the air out of Dallas,” says Carton. “There are starting to be rumors down there on Dallas sports talk radio that Dak Prescott is going to be traded. And the storyline, and I want to be clear, it’s unconfirmed, there are talks that the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders have had some conversations in which the Raiders would send four picks and maybe Gardner Minshew to Dallas to get the expiring contract of Dak Prescott.”

Why the Cowboys Would Consider Trading Dak Prescott

This scenario would obviously see the Cowboys trade Prescott — and get something in return — before he potentially leaves in free agency next offseason. In exchange, they would acquire Minshew, who is actually coming off a Pro Bowl year as the starter for the Indianapolis Colts. Minshew threw for 15 touchdowns and ran for three touchdowns against nine interceptions while posting a 7-6 record as starter. The 27-year-old quarterback came within a win of leading the Colts to the playoffs.

While Carton doesn’t mention the exact draft picks involved, it’s safe to assume at least one of them would be a high enough draft pick to select a potential franchise quarterback. In this scenario, the Cowboys would acquire a veteran placeholder at quarterback capable of starting for the short term while also adding a future franchise quarterback in the process.

The move would send shockwaves through the NFL for obvious reasons. But it’s not unfathomable to believe the Cowboys are capable of trading Prescott — even after he finished second in MVP voting last season.

The 30-year-old Prescott has started for eight seasons in Dallas, but the Cowboys have never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs under his lead. His next contract will again pay him big money, as his projected value is $50.8 million across four years for a total of more than $203 million, according to Spotrac.

Cowboys Could Shift to New Era With Cheaper Quarterbacks

Dallas could then shift into a new era where they would pay their rookie franchise quarterback significantly less money. Furthermore, they’d be able to use that extra money they’re saving from the Prescott trade in future deals for young Pro Bowlers such as CeeDee Lamb and Micah Parsons.

For perspective, Minshew’s salary is $5.8 million this season with a $500,000 roster bonus. By comparison, Prescott is due $29 million in salary this season. However, trading Prescott before June 1 would make little sense considering it would result in a dead cap hit of over $66 million. It becomes a much more reasonable scenario by trading him after June 1 for a dead cap hit of just $26 million.

We’ll see what the Cowboys ultimately do when it pertains to Prescott’s future in Dallas, but the idea of a trade involving him before the start of the 2024 season is a reasonable scenario.