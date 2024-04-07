Proposed Trade Sees Cowboys Acquire $150 Million QB to Replace Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys may soon have to think about potential replacements for Dak Prescott.

Prescott will enter the final year of his current contract during the 2024 season, with no “imminent” talks or contract offer in place, according to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson. While a new contract could very well be worked out by both sides at some point, there’s also the very realistic possibility that Prescott is entering his final season in Dallas.

With that in mind, FanSided’s Christopher Kline proposes a trade scenario where Dallas would make a play for the New Orleans Saints‘ Derek Carr.

“If Prescott bolts, this could be the Cowboys’ best chance to land a proven starter,” writes Kline. “Derek Carr has four Pro Bowl appearances on his resumé. He’s a high-volume gunner, unafraid of bold throws and capable of manufacturing explosive plays. The New Orleans Saints’ first season with Carr was a mild disaster, though. Carr was not always at fault, but when a talented team misses the playoffs, blame will naturally find its way to the QB.”

Why the Saints Could Consider Trading Derek Carr

Carr was acquired by the Saints last offseason following his release from the Las Vegas Raiders. Kline argues that with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Atlanta Falcons appearing to be the favorites in the NFC South, the Saints could look to hit the “reset” button.

“Klint Kubiak was tabbed as the Saints’ new OC shortly after the season,” writes Kline. “He will presumably bring some version of Kyle Shanahan’s offense to New Orleans, which should fit Carr perfectly. If the Saints can’t make headway in the increasingly competitive NFC South, however, the front office could be inclined to smash the reset button.”

Carr is a solid quarterback who has been one of the more steady starters in the NFL over the past decade. He’s thrown for at least 21 touchdown passes in eight of his 10 seasons as a starter and has never started less than 15 games in a single season.

However, his overall record is lackluster — 72-87 — and he’s only led a team to the playoffs twice in his career. To top it all off, he’s never won a playoff game.

It’s worth noting that Carr signed a four-year, $150 million deal with the Saints shortly after signing. He’s on the books for $40 million during the 2025 season and $50 million for the 2026 season.

To put that into perspective, Carr ranks as the sixth-highest paid quarterback for the 2025 season and the fourth-highest paid quarterback for the 2026 season. Prescott’s projected market value is $50.8 million per season across four years for a total of over $203 million.

What Cowboys Would Give up in Potential Derek Carr Trade

If the Cowboys want to run the risk of allowing Prescott to enter free agency without signing him to a contract extension before the end of the season, there will likely be at least a couple of teams eager to sign Prescott. Despite his lack of playoff success — he’s 2-5 during his postseason career — he’s a three-time Pro Bowler coming off of a career season, leading the league in touchdown passes while placing second in MVP voting.

Kirk Cousins — a player of a similar caliber with a lack of postseason success — just signed a four-year, $180 million ($45 million per year) deal with the Atlanta Falcons at 35 years old and coming off of a season in which he tore his Achilles.

It’s worth noting that of all of the quarterback trades during the 2024 offseason, not a single one netted more than a third-round pick. In those two instances where a third-round pick was traded, a fourth-round pick was also given up in return.

Considering Carr will be 34 years old next year and factoring in his contract and lack of playoff success, it’s hard to imagine the Cowboys surrendering more than a third-round pick for him in a potential trade scenario.

While Cowboys fans wouldn’t be exactly excited over the potential acquisition of Carr, it could be their next best bet if they lose Prescott.