Proposed Trade Sees Cowboys Unload Injured Veteran to AFC Squad

The Dallas Cowboys could consider trading one of their injured veterans.

According to a trade proposal from Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger, an early-season scenario sees the Cowboys trading defensive end Tarell Basham to the Tennessee Titans for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick. Spielberger argues that Dallas’ bloated depth chart along the defensive line gives them little reason in retaining Basham, who has proven to be a quality edge defender when he does receive playing time.

“Over the past three seasons as a full-time player, Tarell Basham has earned run-defense grades of at least 65.0, with 35 defensive stops and 12 tackles for loss or no gain,” says Speilberger. “Basham is a very solid early-down edge defender now finding himself buried on a Cowboys depth chart loaded with edge players.”

Why the Cowboys Should Consider Trading Basham

The 28-year-old Basham has been a member of the Cowboys since 2021, playing in all 17 games last season while starting six of them. The former third-round draft selection racked up 39 tackles, 11 quarterback hits and 3.5 sacks last season in Dallas.

However, Basham has been limited to just one game this season due to a thigh injury. He has been on injured reserve since Sep. 17, meaning the earliest he can return is in Week 6 versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to PFF, the 6-foot-4, 266-pound defensive end posted a solid 63.6 defensive grade last season. Spielberges argues the Titans’ lackluster defensive line play could press them into giving up draft capital for a quality end in Basham.

“The Tennessee Titans lost recently extended edge defender Harold Landry III to a torn ACL right before the season began, and his absence has been notable,” says Spielberger. “Tennessee’s edge defender unit has earned a 55.9 grade through Week 3 — fourth-worst in the league. That group’s 17.0% pressure percentage ranks 24th, and it places dead last with 24.6% of run-defense plays earning a negative grade.”

The Cowboys have produced an 86.5 pass-rushing grade (second in the NFL) without Basham this season. In other words, they could live without the veteran edge rusher.

With Dallas possessing one of the league’s top pass-rushing units without Basham, they should consider dealing the veteran defensive end before the trade deadline on Nov. 1.

Cowboys Will Lean Heavily on Running Game After Prescott Returns

Although Dak Prescott is set to return in either Week 5 against the Los Angeles Rams or in Week 6 versus the Philadelphia Eagles, the Cowboys will stick with their run-heavy approach that they’ve embraced during Cooper Rush’s last two starts.

Dallas ran the ball 27 times for 107 yards in a 20-17 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2. They followed that performance with a 176-yard rushing output in a 23-16 win over the New York Giants.

Via Clarence Hill of The Fort Worth Star-Telegram:

“I mean Tony and Zeke are featured players for us,” head coach Mike McCarthy said. “I don’t see us changing.”

The Cowboys head coach has been stressing the importance of the team’s running game since training camp.

“We talked about this in training camp,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “We needed to run the ball better. More importantly, we needed to get more attempts at the plate. We needed to stay committed to it. I think we’ve definitely done that the last two weeks.”

Prescott threw for 4,449 passing and a team-record 37 touchdowns last season. However, Dallas has clearly found a winning formula by heavily relying upon Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard in the running game.