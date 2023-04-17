Proposed Trade Sees Cowboys Land Ezekiel Elliott’s Replacement

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking at their new star running back.

As proposed by FanSided’s Maitland Rutledge, the Cowboys should consider trading up in the 2023 NFL Draft to select the University of Texas’ Bijan Robinson. Rutledge mentions how Robinson is being projected to be drafted before the 20th pick. That means Dallas — who has a pick at No. 26 — will likely have to trade up to draft Robinson.

Rutledge proposes the Cowboys trade a starter or a handful of draft picks to move up earlier in the first round.

“Mel Kiper Jr. recently released his two-round mock draft with Robinson going to the Detroit Lions at pick 18,” writes Rutledge. “Most experts are predicting Robinson to not be on the board when the draft hits the 20s, putting Dallas on the outside looking in based on that scenario. If the Cowboys want Robinson that bad, some big compensation would have to be handed to teams in the 15 to 20 range. That could include a starter or a handful of future picks.”

Why Cowboys Could Hesitate in Trading up During 2023 NFL Draft

According to Rutledge, Robinson could be the perfect replacement for former star running back Ezekiel Elliott, who was released by Dallas earlier this offseason.

“Dallas got plenty of production out of Elliott for drafting him fourth overall in 2016,” writes Rutledge. “However, based on his decline and the amount of money thrown at him in 2019, it was another warning towards other teams to not value running backs too high in today’s game. The same can be said about Robinson’s value.”

As Rutledge warns, trading valuable assets — whether that’s a veteran or draft picks — to select a running back could be an example of placing too much value at the position. However, the Cowboys could have serious concerns at running back entering the 2023 season.

While Tony Pollard is obviously the real deal at running back — he’s coming off of his first 1,000-yard season and Pro Bowl selection — he is returning after a broken fibula injury suffered in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers. Furthermore, he’s never proven to be a full-time back, with Elliott leading the Cowboys in carries last season.

Why Cowboys Could Trade up for Bijan Robinson

The more likely scenario sees Pollard as the playmaker back splitting carries with another viable option. While Dallas did sign former Tampa Bay Buccaneers starter Ronald Jones to a one-year deal, he was sparsely used last season, carrying the ball just 17 times in six games.

This is where Robinson fits in. The unanimous All-American selection is considered the best running back prospect in this year’s draft. The 5-foot-11, 220-pound back is the ideal player to carry the workload for the Cowboys, a purpose that Elliott served during all seven of his seasons in Dallas.

“Robinson as a Cowboy would make sense as Dallas is always willing to consider prospects fresh out of the most recognizable college programs in and out of the state,” writes Rutledge. “The former Longhorn rushed for a college career-high 1,580 yards and 18 touchdowns. His mix of speed and power could translate well to a Dallas offense that still needs a back that can be tough between the tackles. In ways Robinson reminds some of Elliott, making him an ideal replacement.”

If the Cowboys want a new bell cow at running back, they’ll likely have to trade up in order to select Robinson.