Cowboys in Talks with Towering WR with Major ‘Upside’: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have already made one major addition to the wide receiver group, and they could be due for another in the coming month.

The Cowboys made waves by trading for Brandin Cooks, bringing in the former Houston Texans wide receiver to raise the level of talent but also add some important experience to the position group.

Now, they could be looking to the other end of the experience spectrum and adding a young talent. NFL media insider Ian Rapoport reported that Dallas and TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston had a visit on April 4.

“#TCU WR Quentin Johnston spent Monday visiting the #Chiefs on a Top 30 visit and was with the #Cowboys yesterday, source said. He flies to Baltimore for a #Ravens visit tomorrow,” Rapoport posted on Twitter.

Johnston is coming off a breakout season with the Horned Frogs in 2022 that saw TCU make a run to the 2022 National Championship. The 6’3″ wide receiver is now taking the next step, but he could stay in Dallas if the Cowboys take him in the 2023 NFL draft.

Johnston Shows Out for TCU

After two years with TCU, Johnston had made a significant contribution but hadn’t really established himself as a top prospect for the NFL. His 2022 season changed that for good.

As part of a high-flying Horned Frogs offense that averaged 38.8 points per game, Johnston developed a connection with QB Max Duggan and began to be a physical nightmare for most corners.

Sports Reference states that Johnston brought down 60 receptions in 2022, totaling 1069 receiving yards and six touchdowns. That has given him a platform to increase his draft stock, which could lead to a first-round selection.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein describes him as a “height-weight-speed prospect” who still needs technical work, but has all the athletic capabilities required to be a problem for NFL corners.

“Johnston is a long-striding vertical threat who can open up and separate when allowed to keep his feet moving in space,” Zierlein writes. “His elevation and catch radius create an expansive target area down the field, but his overall success rate on contested catches is way lower than it should be for a receiver of his size.”

Johnston isn’t a perfect prospect, but he’s got a lot to like and a skill set that isn’t directly present with the current group of Cowboys wide receivers.

Cowboys Met with Other Promising WR

It’s not a sure-fire sign that Dallas will be drafting a wide receiver early, but the NFC East franchise has made it a point to meet with top WR talent in the 2023 NFL draft.

Besides Johnston, the Cowboys also met with Boston College standout Zay Flowers. Flowers is a much different prospect from Johnston at 5’9″ but his 4.3 speed and “slippery” footwork has propelled him up draft boards.

“Boston College WR Zay Flowers is on a Top 30 visit with the #Cowboys today, per source,” NFL media insider Tom Pelissero reported on April 3.

It’s interesting to have such a contrast between the two prospects. Dallas could be throwing up a smokescreen of sorts, but they could also be legitimately considering which direction they should head with a new receiver.