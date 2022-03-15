Cowboys Embarrassingly Lose Star Player After Announcing Signing: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are not re-signing Randy Gregory after all. Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported that the Broncos were able to convince Gregory to have a change of heart and have landed the pass rusher.

“Not so fast on Cowboys re-signing DE Randy Gregory,” Gehlken said in a series of March 15 tweets. “Text from Broncos source moments ago: ‘We got Randy.’ Cowboys are still working through situation; there is still uncertainty on Gregory’s decision, source said. But Broncos very clearly in mix, if not the decided winner already. …Randy Gregory to Denver is a brutal U-turn for Cowboys. They thought it was done. His agent announced it as done. But now the team has a massive void at edge rusher opposite DeMarcus Lawrence. On to Plan B.”

This news comes after the Cowboys officially announced Gregory had re-signed with the team. The Cowboys have since deleted the tweet announcing the Gregory news.

“.@RandyGregory_4 is staying in Dallas!” the now-deleted tweet read. “The DE has agreed to terms on a new five-year contract with the #DallasCowboys.”

Gregory Did Not Like the Language of the Cowboys Contract Offer: Report

The #Cowboys officially tweeted out the Randy Gregory deal, saying he's "Staying in Dallas!" Now deleted, because… he's actually going to Denver. pic.twitter.com/HSzsxe6zzg — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 15, 2022

Gregory and other free agents cannot officially sign new deals until the start of the league year on March 16. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Gregory was not pleased with the language of his potential contract with the Cowboys.

“And so it’s the Broncos — not the Cowboys — that are in agreement with Randy Gregory,” Rapoport tweeted on March 15. “My understanding is Dallas insisted on contract language that Gregory did not like protecting themselves. So he heads to Denver.”

Gregory now joins a short list of NFL players that have committed to a team only to sign with another franchise. Teams are allowed to begin meeting with free agents on March 14, but the deals cannot be signed until March 16, creating the possibility for this scenario to play out.

“No free-agent deals can be signed by players changing teams until 4 p.m. Wednesday,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero explained on Twitter. “It appears Randy Gregory — like Frank Gore, Anthony Barr and others before him — is our first free agent to change his mind after an initial agreement in 2022.”



Randy’s Deal With the Cowboys Was for $70 Million: Report

"The Cowboys wanted to put language in the Randy Gregory contract to protect themselves & his agent took em to Denver" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/WIhKAAMfXy — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 15, 2022

ESPN’s Adam Schefter initially reported Gregory agreed to a $70 million deal to re-sign with the Cowboys. Hours later, reports began to surface that Gregory instead decided to join the Broncos.

“Cowboys are re-signing DE Randy Gregory to a five-year, $70 million deal that includes $28 million guaranteed, per source,” Schefter tweeted.

According to ESPN’s Ed Werder, the Cowboys attempted to “change contract after agreement.” This led to Gregory bolting to the Broncos who had already been heavily recruiting the pass rusher.

“Source: Broncos ranked Randy Gregory as top edge in UFA over Chandler Jones. Believed they were close to deal last night, then Cowboys owner ‘Jerry Jones recruited the hell out of him,’” Werder explained on Twitter. “Cowboys reportedly attempted to change contract after agreement. Broncos became the choice.”