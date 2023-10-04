Cowboys Could Reunite With $70 Million Star After Being Abruptly Cut

In one of the more surprising moves of the young NFL season, the Denver Broncos are releasing star pass rusher Randy Gregory, who spent his first five years with the Dallas Cowboys. Gregory signed a five-year, $70 million deal with the Broncos during the 2022 offseason making the move particularly shocking given his contract was slated to run through the 2026 season. Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio originally reported the move and added that it could be an effort by the Broncos to orchestrate a trade.

“Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Broncos will be releasing defensive end Randy Gregory,” Florio detailed on October 4, 2023. “It’s a mutual thing, we’re told. No hard feelings. Gregory wants to move on, and the Broncos are willing to let him do so.

“Yes, the news could be a precursor to a trade. But a trade for Gregory would mean absorbing his fully-guaranteed contract of $14 million. Unless, of course, the Broncos will be paying the vast majority of it.”

Randy Gregory Previously Backed Out of a Deal With the Dallas Cowboys to Join the Denver Broncos in 2022

Fans may remember that Gregory previously agreed to a deal to re-sign with the Cowboys during the 2022 offseason. The franchise even announced the signing before Gregory had a change of heart and joined the Broncos. It will be interesting to see if Dallas is willing to put this behind them and pursue Gregory for a second time given his sudden availability.

“Last year, Randy Gregory initially agreed to return to the Cowboys on a 5-year, $70 million contract, but eventually changed his mind and joined the Broncos on a similar contract with some modifications in the language,” The 33rd Team’s Ari Meirov tweeted on October 4. “Now he’s out in Denver … and back available.”

Gregory short stint in Denver did not go as planned as the pass rusher played in a combined 10 games for the Broncos over the last two seasons. The veteran notched 12 tackles, 7 quarterback hits and 2 forced fumbles during 6 appearances in 2022. Through the first four games of the season, Gregory has 9 tackles, 2 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits and a sack. Fox Sports’ David Helman (who previously worked for the Cowboys) noted that things did not end on the best of terms.

“Sure, it might’ve ended on bad terms but that’s nothing a long talk and some money can’t fix,” Helman detailed with an October 4 tweet.

The days of Dallas giving Gregory a $70 million deal are likely over, especially with the emergence of Micah Parsons as a pass rusher. It will be interesting to see how aggressive Dallas gets in potentially pursuing Gregory. Pro Football Focus graded Gregory with a dismal 44.7 (out of 100) through his first four appearances. Fan Buzz’s Matt Lombardo reported there is a “robust market” developing to sign Gregory.

“Expect a robust market for Randy Gregory, I’m told per sources that multiple teams have expressed interest in the DE,” Lombardo tweeted on October 4.