Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Called Out After Another Multiple INT Game

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a 27-13 win against a depleted Tennessee Titans squad on Thursday but interceptions continue to be an issue for quarterback Dak Prescott.

Prescott threw two more interceptions against the Titans — one that really wasn’t his fault and another that was a bad decision at the end of the half.

The first hit tight end Peyton Hendershot right in the chest and it bounced into the hands of Titans safety Kevin Byard. The second was Prescott trying to do a little too much before the half, with Byard stepping in front of it again.

During the TNF on Prime Video halftime show, former All-Pro turned analyst Richard Sherman called out Prescott for the turnovers, which tied him for the league lead with 14 interceptions in just 11 games played.

“It’s concerning to see Dak have this kind of game,” Sherman said. “He’s played 11 games. Derek Carr just got benched for 14 interceptions. Dak is at 14 interceptions in less games.”

It’s not the first time Sherman has been critical of Prescott. When Cooper Rush was winning games with Prescott sidelined with a thumb injury, Sherman had some thoughts on what some were dubbing a QB controversy in Dallas.

“This isn’t a QB controversy because Dak makes too much money,” Sherman said on his podcast. “There is never going to be a quarterback controversy when the quarterback makes that much money. But Cooper Rush is making himself some money right now and that’s cool to see.”

Prescott Says Short-Term Memory Helps With INTs

The 14 interceptions are a career-high for Prescott, who — as Sherman pointed out — has played in just 11 games this season.

Prescott has expressed frustration with his mistakes but has been praised for his resilience, which he talked about after beating the Titans

“To be able to play this position, you’ve gotta have a short-term memory,” Prescott told reporters after the game. “Whether the interception you feel is your fault, not your fault, whether you throw it to the guy and lose out on points before the half — you gotta be able to turn the page and just move on. That’s something that, obviously you’re not trying to have or cause that adversity, but good or bad I’m on to the next play.”

That’s an alright mindset against a Titans team that clearly wasn’t fully invested in picking up the win during a regular season matchup. However, in the postseason where it’s win or go home, an untimely interception could cost the Cowboys their season.

“As we move forward, in this last [regular season] game and these playoff games, every drive matters. Every play,” Prescott said. “That’s the reality of it when you get into the postseason. It’s just [about] heightening our focus and understanding … the magnitude of each play.”

Cowboys Shuffle Offensive Line After Injury

A more significant issue for the Cowboys stemming from the win is an injury to Tyler Biadasz. The sturdy center was rolled up on during a play late in the third quarter and was carted to the locker room.

The injury caused the Cowboys to reshuffle their line. Connor McGovern moved to center, Tyler Smith shifted from tackle to guard and veteran Jason Peters was inserted at left tackle.

Biadasz left the stadium in a walking boot and more will be known after he gets an MRI. It’s believed to be a high-ankle sprain but any kind of timeline for a return is uncertain at this point.