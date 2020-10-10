Ron Leary Reaches Surprising Decision on Signing with Cowboys: Report

Rather than join the NFL’s most snakebitten unit, former Cowboys starting guard Ronald Leary has opted to retire, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reported Friday.

“Not considered an option for Dallas amid O-line woes,” Gehlken emphasized.

Leary, 31, worked out for the Cowboys and went through COVID-19 testing protocols last month. The sides, with mutual interest, advanced to contract negotiations that ultimately collapsed, Leary himself confirmed.

“The deal fell through,” he told Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher. “It’s not happening.”

Leary’s NFL Run

Snagged by Dallas as a 2012 undrafted free agent, Leary was a 16-game starter the following two seasons, beating out Nate Livings and Mackenzy Bernadeau, respectively. He was a key cog on arguably the best line in the NFL and earned impressive marks, particularly as a run-blocker, from Pro Football Focus.

Leary developed an injury-prone reputation, however, missing 12 games in 2015 and three in 2016, after unsuccessfully motioning for a trade. He battled a concussion and back injury that year but helped spring Ezekiel Elliott to the rushing title.

He got his pink-slip wish the next offseason as the Denver Broncos signed him to a four-year, $36 million deal that included $20 million guaranteed. The 6-foot-3, 320-pound lineman was named the Broncos’ first-string RG for the 2017 campaign, but his aforementioned reputation preceded him; he was lost to injured reserve with a back issue, 11 games into his contract.

Leary was moved to his natural left guard spot in 2018, though he again failed to stay on the field, making only six appearances before suffering a torn Achilles’ tendon. Fully recovered, he was kicked over to right guard last season, playing in 12 games until an injury forced him to IR.

The Broncos declined Leary’s 2020 contract option, sending him to a cold free-agent market where he drew little known interest.

Assuming his decision is final, Leary hangs up his cleats having played in 77 games, split between Dallas and Denver, with over $32 million in career earnings, per Spotrac.com.

Cowboys OL Snapshot

Leary, though incapable of playing tackle, would have provided a modicum of insurance along an injury-ruined front-five. And with right guard Zack Martin considered for right tackle, in the wake of La’el Collins’ season-ending hip surgery, Leary quite possibly would have started.

As it is, the Cowboys are planning to roll out the following OL in Week 5 against the New York Giants: left tackle Brandon Knight (replacing Tyron Smith, who’s done for the season), left guard Connor Williams, center Tyler Biadasz (replacing Joe Looney, who’s sidelined 2-3 weeks), RG Martin, and RT Terence Steele.

The primary backups will be recently-poached OT Greg Senat, sophomore G Connor McGovern, and C Marcus Henry, whom the team elevated to the active roster on Saturday.

