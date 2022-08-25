Cowboys’ Veteran WR Could Miss Roster Per DAL Insider: ‘Pushed Out’

The Dallas Cowboys have major decisions looming with the final round of roster cuts coming in less than a week, especially at wide receiver.

Dallas said goodbye to Amari Cooper this offseason in a trade with the Cleveland Browns, and added former Pittsburgh Steelers wideout James Washington as a form of replacement. The plan is to have CeeDee Lamb take over the No. 1 role, but Washington was thought to be an option for the No. 2 or No. 3 role.

However, Dallascowboys.com writer Patrik Walker thinks he could end up missing the 53-man roster. Washington’s foot fracture came at an unfortunate time, and the rise of younger receivers could “push” the veteran out of the picture.

“I’d start by wondering if Washington is the lock many believe he is… His pre-injury camp reps were a mixed bag that often saw him leave plays on the field,” Walker wrote. “I believe [KaVontae] Turpin becomes an offensive option in 2022 and the rest [of the Cowboys WRs] will be figuring out who else gets the nod behind Lamb and [eventually] Gallup. You could make the very real argument that, with Jalen Tolbert being a third-round pick and with both Simi Fehoko and Dennis Houston challenging heavily for a spot on the 53-man roster, Washington might find his injury put him in a position to potentially not have a seat to return to when he’s healthy – his contract also being easily absorbed into the cap if the young guns push him out.”

The idea of the Cowboys signing a high-profile free agent wide receiver and releasing him before the season even begins isn’t ideal, but it seems to be a real possibility.

Turpin, Houston and Fehoko Shaking Things Up

When Dallas added 2022 USFL MVP KaVontae Turpin to the roster, it felt more of an emergency move to add a kick returner. Well, Turpin proved he’s not just an option, but a weapon by returning both a punt and kickoff for touchdowns in the preseason matchup game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

KaVontae Turpin does it again! He now has a kick and punt return for a TD 😱 @KaVontaeTurpin 📺: #DALvsLAC on @NFLNetwork (check local listings)

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/mnJpjKDBN0 pic.twitter.com/wLs6qw3f1P — NFL (@NFL) August 21, 2022

Meanwhile, Fehoko has put together a solid training camp that leaves him in the mix as the Cowboys’ final round of cuts gets closer. Fehoko didn’t register any stats in his five appearances in 2021, but Dallas has stuck with him for a reason.

If Turpin isn’t the biggest surprise in the WR room, Houston probably is. The undrafted free agent has impressed this offseason, with one of his biggest fans and supporters being quarterback Dak Prescott.

Hail Mary, and Cowboys undrafted rookie WR Dennis Houston answers it to conclude final joint practice with Chargers. pic.twitter.com/dpk05SosfV — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 18, 2022

“A lot of young guys have stepped up. Just to say one would be cheating the other,” Prescott said per the team. “But obviously Dennis Houston and [Jalen] Tolbert, just to start off on who have been in there and taken more reps. You’re asking ‘hey, give us an X, give us a Z,’ just coming in, just trying to play whatever position and be available to the offense. That’s how you get on the field, doing as many things as you can and doing it at a high level. That’s what these young guys are doing right now.”

Cowboys Can Afford to Let Washington Go

As Walker mentions, Washington arrived in Dallas on a fairly team-friendly deal. The Cowboys signed the veteran receiver to a one-year, $1.187 million deal according to Spotrac.

While $1 million of the contract is already guaranteed money, that’s a drop in the pond of the team’s salary cap. Dallas has a tendency to “buy low” on proven players and did so again with Washington.

Washington’s fractured food was unfortunate for both the team and player, but the Cowboys have found alternative options with less wear and tear. This doesn’t mean that fans should expect Washington to miss the cut, but Walker’s take that he’s not “a lock” feels accurate.