Cowboys Release ‘Exceptionally Long’ WR in Difficult Roster Move: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are making their final roster moves ahead of the NFL regular season, with one of the latest releases being a promising young receiver.

Dallas has known that difficult decisions were coming at the wide receiver position, as the team has seen multiple players make a surprising case for the 53-man roster. KaVontae Turpin and undrafted free agent Dennis Houston come to mind, but one that won’t be around for Week 1 is T.J. Vasher.

According to Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken, Vasher is being released. Gehlken was the first to report the news on August 28.

“Cowboys have waived WR T.J. Vasher, person familiar with decision said,” Gehlken Tweeted. “Vasher has rare length (84 3/8-inch wing span), which he applied to make arguably the catch of training camp in Oxnard.”

Vasher developed a decent amount of hype thanks to his training camp exploits, but it was always going to be an uphill battle with Turpin’s lethality as a returner and Houston developing an early rapport with quarterback Dak Prescott, as Heavy has previously covered.

Vasher Shined in Training Camp

When it comes to the highlights of training camp, there may not have been a better individual play than Vasher’s catch over Dallas corner Kelvin Joseph. Vasher went up and over Joseph in the endzone and made a one-handed grab for a practice touchdown.

However, his chances in preseason games were seemingly limited. According to Google’s box scores, Vasher was targeted three times total in three games and caught just two passes for 20 yards.

It’s unfortunate for the young receiver, but it’s not a surprise. Vasher joined Dallas as an undrafted free agent in 2021 after a college career at Texas Tech, but an injury forced him onto the reserve for the entirety of his rookie season.

Coming out of college, Vasher impressed scouts with his wingspan and arm length. NFL.com described him as “exceptionally long,” but the Cowboys have decided they don’t need his skillset.

Despite Amari Cooper being traded to the Cleveland Browns and Michael Gallup recovering from injury, the additions of James Washington, Jalen Tolbert and Turpin were going to make it hard for Vasher to get a spot on the 53-man roster.

Cowboys Release Ben DiNucci

One of the other roster moves that was reported early was the release of quarterback Ben DiNucci, who found himself starting for Dallas in 2020 but was unable to stake a claim for a 53-man roster spot in 2022.

ESPN’s Todd Archer was the first to report the release.

“The Cowboys will release QB Ben DiNucci, a 7th-round pick in 2020, according to sources,” Archer Tweeted on August 29. “He started one game and appeared in three as a rookie. He spent last season on the practice squad. Backup QB job between Cooper Rush, Will Grier.”

After quarterback Dak Prescott’s season-ending foot injury in 2020 was then followed by then-backup QB Andy Dalton getting injured, DiNucci was thrust into the spotlight as he was named the starter for the Cowboys’ Week 8 battle against the Philadelphia Eagles.

According to Pro Football Reference, DiNucci completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 passing yards in the Cowboys’ 23-9 loss. DiNucci did not throw a touchdown or interception in the game.

As Archer mentions, it now leaves the Cowboys with a decision between Rush and Grier to see who will back up Prescott in 2022.