Ex-Cowboys Receiver Sends Cryptic Message on Possible Return to Dallas

A former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver is making his pitch about a potential return to Big D. Bills free-agent wideout Cole Beasley took to Twitter to express his desire to play again with Dak Prescott. The receiver remains unsigned as NFL training camps kick off across the country.

“To play with Dak I would,” Beasley said when asked on Twitter if he would consider a return to the Cowboys.

The veteran wide receiver last played for the Cowboys in 2018 and spent his first seven NFL seasons in Dallas. Beasley played the last three years with the Bills with the majority of his 46 appearances being made as a starter. The wideout posted 82 receptions for 693 yards and one touchdown during his 16 contests in Buffalo during the 2021 season.

Beasley Is Drawing Interest Around the NFL But Is Waiting for the ‘Right Opportunity’

From Inside Training Camp Live in @nflnetwork: Former #Bills WR Cole Beasley remains unsigned, though that’s not for lack of interest. Beasley is remaining patient, as he waits for the right opportunity and offer. pic.twitter.com/aCLuu6n1nJ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) July 26, 2022

Beasley is just one year removed from posting career highs with 82 receptions and 967 yards for the Bills. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, Beasley has received considerable interest around the league but the playmaker is waiting for the “right opportunity.”

“From Inside Training Camp Live in @nflnetwork: Former #Bills WR Cole Beasley remains unsigned, though that’s not for lack of interest,” Garafolo tweeted on July 26. “Beasley is remaining patient, as he waits for the right opportunity and offer.”

Wide Receiver Remains a Question Mark for the Cowboys Heading Into 2022

The Dallas Cowboys are visiting the New York Giants in Week 17. Last time this happened was the 2018 season… and Dak Prescott threw this game-winning touchdown to Cole Beasley. (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/5GdcAUlaPr — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) December 31, 2020

Receiver is one of the positions that remains a question mark for the Cowboys heading into training camp. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy expressed confidence in the current receiver group, emphasizing that the young players on the roster are capable of contributing.

“Yeah, I’m extremely comfortable and I think really it goes back to what we talked about earlier,” McCarthy explained during a July 26 press conference. “There’s always a jump that you have to have with every team that you put together. So, there’s always going to be a void of experience where your youth has to step up and contribute, and I have great confidence in that. I have a lot of experience at it, and I think when you see a leader such as Dak, because it’s always the extra.

“It’s the workouts away from the offseason program, whether it’s in Miami or at his home. It’s the details and the extra reps and so forth because that’s just the climate that we work in now. And I think our players are definitely of the right mindset. These guys spend a tremendous amount of time together away from the facility.”

The Cowboys signed former Steelers wideout James Washington and drafted South Alabama standout Jalen Tolbert in the third round this offseason. Dallas also traded away Amari Cooper, and Michael Gallup is coming off a season-ending ACL injury that required offseason surgery.

The Cowboys have more than $22 million remaining in cap space giving the team more than enough money to make Beasley and other veteran free agents a strong offer. Yet, Dallas indicated at the start of training camp that the majority of this money is likely to be used in future years.