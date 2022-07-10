8-Time Pro Bowler Sends Message on Cowboys’ Lowball Offer

Von Miller could be wearing a Dallas Cowboys uniform, but the team was unwilling to pay up to land the Super Bowl champion defender. During a July 7, 2022 interview with The Athletic’s Dan Pompei, Miller revealed that he “would have taken less” to join the Cowboys, but the team’s offer was not close to the Bills.

“I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys,” Miller noted. “I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it’s Dallas. But I wouldn’t take that much less.”

Miller ultimately landed a six-year, $120 million contract from the Bills, much more than the Cowboys’ estimated five-year, $70 million potential deal, per Pompei. The Cowboys pivoted to pursuing Miller after Randy Gregory had a late change of heart and joined the Broncos despite Dallas briefly announcing that the pass rusher had re-signed.

“Spending as much time as possible with Valor [Miller’s son] has become Miller’s priority, and there was a chance they could have been together much more — becoming a Cowboy this offseason would have given Miller a chance to be near everything he holds most dear,” Pompei detailed.

“Outside linebacker Randy Gregory initially agreed to terms to return to the Cowboys in March, but then backed out, instead signing with the Broncos. Miller says Dallas then offered him the same contract they had negotiated with Gregory — a reported five-year, $70 million deal with two years guaranteed.”

Miller Owns a Plot of Land Outside of Dallas & Targeted the Cowboys in Free Agency

Miller owns a plot of land outside of Dallas in nearby DeSoto located next to his parents’ house. While a Cowboys homecoming would have made for a great story, Dallas’ offered nearly $50 million less than Buffalo which made it an easy decision for Miller.

It is not exactly an apples to apple comparison as the Bills have an out during the 2025 offseason, per Spotrac which could make the veteran defender’s deal with Buffalo just a three-year contract if the team opts to move on from the remaining three years by taking a $7.4 million dead cap hit.

The Bills Are Slated to Pay a 38-Year Old Miller $29.6 Million in 2027

Was there really interest in Von Miller from the Dallas Cowboys? 👀 pic.twitter.com/JpJMJ3NNAq — Spoon Keeps it 💯 💪🏾✭ (@Spoonie881) April 8, 2022

Miller would have been a big addition to the Cowboys pass rush but committing $120 million to a 33-year old defender was likely difficult for owner Jerry Jones to stomach. If the Bills end up retaining Miller on his newly signed deal, the pass rusher will earn a whopping $29.6 million salary in 2027 when he is 38 years old.

The Cowboys have more than $22 million remaining in cap space for 2022 which means there was plenty of money to sign Miller or another marquee free agent. Instead, the Cowboys went bargain shopping choosing to bring back Leighton Vander Esch, Dorance Armstrong and Brent Urban on team-friendly deals while also reuniting defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with former Falcons pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr.

Ware Attempted to Recruit Miller to the Cowboys

“There’s a missing spot in Dallas now, just talked to Von Miller” Demarcus Ware pitching the idea of Von Miller to the #Cowboys on Instagram Von Miller commented: “👀” pic.twitter.com/TQn2L3lzVN — The Star Vision (@TheStarVision) March 15, 2022

Dallas’ decision could prove to be prudent for the long-term but time will tell if the Cowboys have done enough this offseason to be a Super Bowl contender in 2022. Former Cowboys star DeMarcus Ware attempted to play a bit of a recruiter for Dallas, but the Bills’ massive offer became too good to pass up.

“That was business because I remember when Von called me he said ‘Hey is Dallas interested? I’m a free agent,’” Ware told The Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins during a June 3 interview. “And I said, ‘What?! You’re a free agent, what do you mean you’re a free agent? I thought you had one more year?’ He was like, ‘No I’m done [with the Rams], bro.’ He said call Jerry [Jones] and them and see what they want to do.’ I said are you trying to get them to empty the bank account? What you trying to do?”