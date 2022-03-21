Cowboys Linked to 2-Time Super Bowl Champion: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are continuing their search for pass rush help after Randy Gregory bolted for the Denver Broncos. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys are interested in adding Buccaneers defensive end Jason Pierre-Paul.

“Cowboys could go with multiple veteran pass-rushers in free agency to help offset loss of Randy Gregory,” Fowler tweeted on March 20. “They’ve got Dante Fowler in the fold, and there’s interest in Jason Pierre-Paul, as well.”

Dallas seems intent on replacing Gregory with a group of players rather than one individual. The Cowboys already reunited defensive coordinator Dan Quinn with Dante Fowler.

J.P.P. Posted 7 or More Sacks in 5 of the Last 6 Seasons

Pierre-Paul struggled during the 2021 season as he battled through a shoulder injury. The pass rusher posted 2.5 sacks, 31 tackles and four pass deflections in 12 appearances. The defensive end is just one year removed from playing a critical role in the Bucs’ Super Bowl run notching 9.5 sacks, 55 tackles, 14 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and two interceptions in 16 starts. Last season snapped Pierre-Paul’s streak of five seasons with seven or more sacks.

Pierre-Paul is recovering from surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff but has a chance to be ready for Week 1, per Pewter Report’s Jon Ledyard. The defender’s strong resume includes being a two-time Super Bowl champion, three-time Pro Bowler and one All-Pro nomination. Yet, Ledyard described Pierre-Paul as “unplayable bad” last season.

“He was unplayable bad last year,” Ledyard said in a series of March 21 tweets. “But he played with torn rotator cuff and broken finger (what are the odds). Tough as it gets. Don’t know why any team would sign him right now. He’s 33 and just had rotator cuff surgery and his body has already been through hell. I’ll also say he’s been a culture transformer in Tampa Bay. Teammates love him. Tone setter. Feels like Cowboys already have that guy in D-Law. But another never hurts I guess.”

‘Nothing Imminent’ Between Pierre-Paul & Cowboys: Report

Pierre-Paul is Pro Football Focus’ No. 14 ranked free agent edge rusher. It remains to be seen just how interested the Cowboys are in adding the pass rusher. Pro Football Focus projects that Pierre-Paul will land a one-year, $7 million deal in free agency. Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken reported on March 20 that there is “nothing imminent” between Pierre-Paul and the Cowboys.

“Cowboys have shown interest in former Buccaneers edge defender Jason Pierre-Paul, but there is ‘nothing imminent’ as of today, source said,” Gehlken detailed on Twitter. “Pierre-Paul played through a serious shoulder injury in 2021 before offseason surgery. @JFowlerESPN first reported team’s interest.”

Cowboys Making ‘Strong Push’ to Add Za’Darius Smith, Says Insider

Za’Darius Smith is a matchup NIGHTMARE. Love his versatility… he can rush over the tackle, but you can put him down at 3-Tech (over the guards), stand him up and rush the A-Gap. Dude can flat out play. Vaults up the board as a top Free Agent.pic.twitter.com/1BLvpydZwi — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) March 14, 2022

Pierre-Paul is not the only pass rusher who has been linked to the Cowboys. Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson reported that the Cowboys are making a “strong push” to sign former Packers defender Za’Darius Smith.

“Za’Darius Smith: Sources say Dallas Cowboys making strong push to land veteran pass rusher after deal with Ravens wasn’t completed and former Green Bay Packers chose to remain a free agent,” Wilson noted on Twitter on March 21.