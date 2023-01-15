Dak Prescott Sounds Off on Latest Cowboys Rumor Ahead of Bucs Showdown

The lead up to the Dallas Cowboys facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round has been dominated by two storylines. The biggest question in Big D is whether a poor performance in Tampa could cost Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy his job. Meanwhile, rumors swirl around Tom Brady with speculation that the quarterback may be playing his final game in a Bucs uniform.

The two rumors have become frequent headlines but the main difference is Brady controls his own destiny with the quarterback set to hit free agency in March. McCarthy’s future will depend on what owner Jerry Jones decides after the postseason concludes.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looked visibly frustrated when asked about McCarthy’s future with the team days before Dallas faced Tampa Bay. Prescott appeared to be surprised about the McCarthy rumors given the coach has led the Cowboys to back-to-back 12-5 seasons.

“Yeah honestly, and as I said, not being on socials [I] didn’t know that [McCarthy rumors], didn’t know that was the talk,” Prescott remarked during a January 13, 2023 media session. “Yeah, it’s comical in a sense.

“I mean, first back to back 12 wins [seasons] in y’all tell me how long? And we’re talking about a guy’s job in jeopardy. That just shows you when you play for this organization what comes with it and that’s why it’s important to be able to to create these walls around us. Create this safe place in our locker room and understanding what matters is the men that go out there and get in between the lines and put the work in throughout the week for us to go and win.”

McCarthy Will Coach the Cowboys in 2023: Report

Heading into the Wild Card round, Jones attempted to clear the air about McCarthy’s future by emphasizing that the coach’s job was not in jeopardy. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that McCarthy’s status appears to be safe, adding that even Sean Payton does not expect the Dallas job to open this offseason.

“For the Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy’s job status is always a question because, you know, [it’s] Dallas, despite the fact that he’s won 12 games,” Rapoport said during a January 15 edition of “NFL Gameday Morning.” “Jerry Jones was on local radio this week addressing that. Could there be a change if things go horribly wrong [vs. Buccaneers]? He said, ‘No. I don’t even [want to talk about that]. No. No.’ Put this one to bed.

“And my understanding, guys, is even Sean Payton doesn’t consider this to be a potential opening. It seems Mike McCarthy is safe.”

Jones: ‘I’ve Got a Lot More to Evaluate Mike McCarthy on Than This Playoff Game’

Play

Video Video related to dak prescott sounds off on latest cowboys rumor ahead of bucs showdown 2023-01-15T23:20:06-05:00

During a January 10 interview with 105.3 The Fan’s “Shan & RJ,” Jones shot down the notion that McCarthy is coaching for his job against the Buccaneers. Another disappointing first round exit for the Cowboys’ would put Jones’ words to the test in the coming days.

“No. I don’t even want to – no. That’s it,” Jones said when asked about McCarthy’s future. “I don’t need to go into all the pluses or minuses, but I’ve got a lot more to evaluate Mike McCarthy on than this playoff game.”