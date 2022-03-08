Cowboys Choose Not to Make $17.8 Million Move: Report

The Dallas Cowboys will once again have their starting tight end Dalton Schultz on the roster for 2022. The Cowboys opted to place the franchise tag on Schultz ahead of the March 8 deadline, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The move will cost the Cowboys $10.9 million for 2022 and keeps Schultz under contract for another season. The decision means the Cowboys opted not to place the franchise tag on starting defensive end Randy Gregory, a move that would have given the pass rusher a $17.8 million salary for next season.

“The Cowboys are franchise tagging TE Dalton Schultz, source said, keeping another playmaker in the fold,” Rapoport tweeted on March 8. “Coming off his best season, Schultz now is locked in for 2022 with a long-term deal the hope in the future.”

The Cowboys’ use of the franchise tag on Schultz guarantees the tight end will be under contract for 2022. Dallas is still working towards getting a long-term deal done ahead of the July deadline, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. If the Cowboys and Schultz are able to agree to an extension this offseason, the new contract would replace the use of the franchise tag for 2022.

“The Cowboys will keep working to get a deal done with Dalton Schultz before the deadline in July. Had hoped to get it done before today but alas,” Garafolo noted on Twitter on March 8.

Jarwin Is Expected to Miss the Start of the 2022 Season

The Cowboys likely felt an increased pressure to retain Schultz given the uncertainty surrounding tight end Blake Jarwin. According to Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken, Jarwin is dealing with an “uncommon” hip injury and is expected to miss the start of the season.

“In late February, Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin underwent surgery for a hip injury that is considered very uncommon for an active NFL player, source said,” Gehlken tweeted on March 3. “He is not expected to be available for the start of the 2022 season, clouding his Cowboys future.”

Gehlken added that Jarwin’s recent injury clouds his future in Dallas even further. The Cowboys are considering parting ways with Jarwin in a move that could create additional cap space.

The Cowboys Will Not Place the Franchise Tag on Gregory

The decision to tag Schultz means that Gregory is heading towards the open market. Sports Illustrated’s Mike Fisher reported that Gregory will be “the priority” for the Cowboys in free agency.

It will be worth watching to see if Gregory and DeMarcus Lawrence are both on the Cowboys roster in 2022. Lawrence along with Amari Cooper have been mentioned as potential cap casualties for the Cowboys this offseason.

“If the Cowboys are letting Randy Gregory hit the free agent market that could be good news for DeMarcus Lawrence and his desire to remain with Dallas,” Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins noted on Twitter. “However, Cowboys could always cut him if they reach a deal with Gregory. So lots of moving parts.”

Pro Football Focus has Gregory as the No. 14 ranked free agent. The pass rusher is projected to land a two-year, $25 million contract in free agency. This would give Gregory an average annual salary of $15 million, less than the $17.8 million franchise tag the Cowboys could have used.