Cowboys Starters, Including 2x Pro Bowler, Could be Cut, Says Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys are eying a deep playoff run, but the franchise faces a dilemma heading into the offseason. The Cowboys are projected to be more than $12 million over the salary cap ranking as the third-worst NFL team for 2022, per Spotrac.

By necessity, the Cowboys roster will have to look different when the team takes the field in 2022. USA Today’s K.D. Drummond suggested that the Cowboys could consider cutting a number of starters, including pass rusher DeMarcus Lawrence and tackle La’el Collins in an effort to create more cap space.

Lawrence is the most intriguing name given he is arguably the Cowboys top defensive end. Yet, Lawrence’s five-year, $105 million deal is a major reason why the Cowboys may be forced to make the difficult decision to move on from the two-time Pro Bowl pass rusher.

“It’s hard to imagine Dallas restructuring Lawrence after not doing so last year and him missing nine games with a broken foot,” Drummond detailed. “Lawrence has been incredible in his two games this year, Week 1 and Week 13, but with Micah Parsons looking like a sky-high trajectory and Randy Gregory in need of a new contract, it has to be at least considered the Cowboys could release Lawrence.

“He has two years remaining on his contract for $19 million and $21 million resepectively. His bonus prorations add $8 million each year, plus there’s an additional $3 million on a void 2024 year.”

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

The Cowboys Could Save as Much as $19 Million if Lawrence is Released by June 1

Lawrence is slated to have a $27 million cap hit next season and still has two years remaining on his deal. The Cowboys have a potential out in Lawrence’s contract after this season but would still have to take a sizable dead cap hit if they release the star defender. Drummond estimates that releasing Lawrence would save the Cowboys $19 million in cap space for 2022, but the team would also be responsible for a dead cap hit of $11 million in 2023.

As for Collins, his future appears to be a bit more uncertain given the emergence of Terence Steele during his suspension. Collins has three seasons remaining on his five-year, $50 million deal. Like Lawrence, the Cowboys also have an out in Collins’ contract this offseason.

Steele May Make Collins Expendable

Drummond believes the Cowboys have two options regarding Collins’ future: a potential restructure or outright release. If Collins is cut, the Cowboys could save $10 million, but a restructure would still create as much as $6 million in space, per Drummond’s estimate. Collins could be viewed as a luxury given Steele’s team-friendly three-year, $2.29 million contract that runs through 2022.

“IF Collins is still on the club, and that only makes sense if they intend to return him to the permanent starting perch, then he’s a candidate for restructure with a caveat,” Drummond noted. “Restructures are generally long-term commitments so Dallas would basically be wiping his slate clean.

“Look, another deal set to expire in 2024. One can almost see the championship window painted in the picture on Jones’ office wall. Collins’ base salary is $10M and his cap hit is currently $15,250,000.”